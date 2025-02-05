Pickleball program boosts health and wellness for cancer survivors

A new community-based pickleball program called Project Rally is helping cancer survivors improve their physical and social well-being, according to a recent pilot study led by researchers at Moffitt Cancer Center. The program, which is offered in partnership with the YMCA of the Suncoast, has shown strong results in terms of participation, enjoyment, and physical improvements.

Staying active is a key part of cancer survivorship care and research. Physical activity can help reduce the negative effects of cancer and its treatments, while also empowering survivors to live fulfilling lives. It offers many benefits, such as better heart and lung health, improved physical function, healthier body composition, reduced stress, and a higher quality of life. However, despite the widespread guidelines, many cancer survivors -- between 53% and 83% -- do not meet the recommended levels of physical activity.

The lead to the study, published in Healthcare, ran from September, 2023 to January, 2024 and included 23 participants: 18 cancer survivors and five family members or friends without a history of cancer. The cancer survivors, mostly women aged 47 to 76, had various types of cancer, including breast and hematological cancers. Many had undergone surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation therapy before joining the program. The participants without a history of cancer were all men, with a median age of 58 years.

The study found that the program was appealing and accessible. Recruitment was successful, with 95.5% of cancer survivors and 77.8% of participants without a history of cancer who expressed interest joining the program. Retention rates were also strong: 85.7% of cancer survivors completed the program, exceeding the target of 75%. Overall, 82.1% of participants stayed in the study until the end, with an adherence rate of 85.2% for attending the recommended sessions.

Participants in Project Rally reported significant increases in physical activity. Cancer survivors, on average, increased their weekly moderate-to-strenuous physical activity by over 80 minutes, including more strenuous exercise. The program also helped increase social support, with cancer survivors reporting more companionship involving their physical activity.

In addition to increased physical activity, participants also showed improvements in physical strength and endurance. Participants enjoyed the social aspects of the program, which included group activities and the opportunity to learn pickleball together. Many cited making new friends and increasing their physical activity as key benefits of participation. Participants also appreciated the support and encouragement provided by the YMCA coach.

"This study shows that pickleball is not only fun, but it can also be a powerful tool for improving the physical and emotional well-being of cancer survivors," said Nathan Parker, Ph.D., a researcher in the Department of Health Outcomes and Behavior at Moffitt and lead author of the study. "The success of Project Rally highlights how community-based programs can provide a meaningful way for cancer survivors to stay active, build connections and improve their overall quality of life. The YMCA has been an outstanding research partner, and we're excited about the potential to expand this program and help even more survivors."

The pilot study's positive results are just the beginning for Project Rally. The program's design, which uses pickleball to promote fitness and social connection, has the potential to grow and serve more cancer survivors. The study's findings show that such community-based programs can help cancer survivors increase physical activity and improve their overall health.

With plans to expand the program to more locations and offer additional sessions, Project Rally aims to reach a broader audience and help more cancer survivors improve their quality of life through physical activity.

This study was funded by a seed grant from the Moffitt Cancer Center Office of Community Outreach, Engagement, and Equity's Support for Community Organization Research Engagement (COEE-SCORE) initiative.