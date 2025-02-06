College commuters: Link between students' mental health, vehicle crashes

Young adults are a higher risk group for being in a crash while driving due likely to inexperience with driving, driving under the influence, and a greater propensity to take risks while driving. Although research has explored sociodemographic links of driver crashes based on age, sex and socioeconomic status, reports on the relationship between crashes and mental health are sparse.

A new Florida Atlantic University study fills a notable gap by exploring the correlation between commuter college students' mental health status and being in a crash while driving. Commuter students, often lower-income, older, or balancing family responsibilities, face greater disruption from vehicle crashes, impacting their education and development. Researchers also studied this group due to South Florida's limited public transit options, which increase reliance on driving.

As part of the baseline data obtained from a randomized controlled trial in 2022 by the FAU researchers to study interventions to change commuter behavior in college students, they also discovered a high prevalence of self-reported mental health challenges among students and a high proportion of self-reported crashes. For the current study, researchers gathered self-reported driver vehicle crashes from the past four months and self-reported mental health status over the past 30 days from a subset of commuter college students who drive.

Results, published in the Journal of Transport & Health, revealed concerning trends in mental health among 289 respondents (ages cluster around the traditional college ages of 18 to 22 but span from 16 to 63).

On average, participants reported:

9.9 days per month of poor mental health

of poor mental health 8.7 days feeling depressed

feeling depressed 12 days experiencing anxiety

experiencing anxiety 12.7 days with insomnia

with insomnia 7.7 days with limited activity due to health issues

with limited activity due to health issues 11 days in good physical and mental health

Additionally, key findings related to vehicle crashes among the students include:

Students who cared for an adult were more likely to be in a crash.

were to be in a crash. Students with a higher GPA were less likely to be in a crash (average GPA: 2.82 for crash group vs. 3.29 for non-crash group ).

were to be in a crash (average GPA: vs. ). Unlike many studies, gender was not a significant factor in crash likelihood.

in crash likelihood. Socioeconomic disadvantage (measured by Pell Grant status and first-generation student status ) was significantly associated with higher crash risk.

and ) was significantly associated with higher crash risk. Hispanic students were more likely to be in a crash.

were to be in a crash. Older students were less likely to be in a crash, though the relationship was not statistically significant.

Other factors such as parental status, full-time employment and commute time, did not show a significant impact on crash likelihood.

"Our data suggest correlation, not causation, that students with a depressed mental health status may be more likely to be in a crash," said Louis A. Merlin, Ph.D., senior author and an associate professor in the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. "However, causality is feasible in both directions in this case. Being in a crash could depress mental health, and having poor mental health may also increase the likelihood of being in a crash while driving."

The researchers suggest that one plausible explanation for the link they observed between mental health and crashes is that individuals with anxiety or depression may be distracted or exhausted by negative thoughts and emotions, impairing their ability to focus.

"Instead of concentrating on driving, their minds may wander to worries about exams, personal failures, or the future," said Merlin. "This distraction can interfere with tasks where focus is crucial, such as driving, ultimately increasing crash risk."

Crashes may be less of a concern in areas where students primarily walk, bike or use public transit to get to campus. The high prevalence of mental health issues among students in this study reflects a broader trend seen on college campuses in the United States in the post-social media era.

"Vehicle crashes are particularly devastating for commuter students, with negative health and economic consequences, so any means we can leverage to prevent such crashes is important," said Merlin. "If we can find cost-effective interventions to help students avoid being in a vehicle crash, we can ensure the academic success of a larger portion of students, which is the goal of our study."

The researchers suggest that offering transit alternatives for commuter students could help colleges reduce both student expenses and the financial burden of vehicle crashes. Encouraging public transit use also lowers campus-related greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the higher crash rates among students with mental health challenges highlight the importance of ensuring accessible, affordable and high-quality mental health care on college campuses.

Study co-authors are David Simpson, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Phyllis and Harvey Sandler School of Social Work within FAU's College of Social Work and Criminal Justice; Katherine Freeman, Dr.PH, leader, Biostatistics Collaborative Core and a professor of biomedical sciences within FAU's Schmidt College of Medicine; Serena Hoermann, Ph.D., interim director, Center for Urban and Environmental Solutions within FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Science; and John Renne, Ph.D., former professor and director, Department of Urban and Regional Planning within FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Science.

This work was supported by The Kresge Foundation (Grant No. G-1905-283549).