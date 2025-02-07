Do embedded counseling services in veterinary education work? A new study says 'yes'

Embedded counseling services are becoming increasingly common in veterinary medical programs, but their effectiveness has not historically been measured. A new study by University of Missouri researchers revealed that these programs may not only enhance access to mental health care but also lead to significant reductions in psychological distress among veterinary trainees.

"It's the first study, as far as we know, to evaluate the effectiveness of mental health counseling for veterinary trainees," said Kerry Karaffa, PhD, a licensed psychologist at the Mizzou College of Veterinary Medicine. "Through our study on embedded counseling models, we found only one in three veterinary mental health practitioners were collecting outcome data with their clients. Data is important to evaluate whether what we're doing is working. If students know that there are good outcomes associated with counseling, they may be more likely to seek help."

For the study, Karaffa partnered with fellow Mizzou psychologists Tiffany Sanford-Martens, PhD, and Anne Meyer, PhD. Together, the trio conducted an archival analysis of client data from 437 Mizzou doctor of veterinary medicine students, veterinary interns and veterinary residents who participated in embedded counseling services between 2016 and 2024.

The researchers found veterinary trainees who took advantage of embedded counseling services reported improvements in psychological distress on every scale of the Counseling Center Assessment of Psychological Symptoms-62 including depression, anxiety, academic distress, eating concerns and substance use. The study also identified several issues veterinary trainees may be navigating alongside mental health challenges, including financial stress, chronic health problems and histories of traumatic experiences.

"These data suggest embedded counseling programs may enable veterinary students to manage their personal and academic challenges more effectively during their training," Karaffa said.

Expanding the impact: lessons for veterinary medicine and beyond

In addition to evaluating the effectiveness of embedded counseling services in the Mizzou CVM, the study also explored how veterinary trainees' experiences and needs compared to other college students seeking counseling services. The team found that veterinary trainees were not notably different on most metrics -- reinforcing the idea that counseling services may play a crucial role in supporting students' mental health, regardless of their field of training.

Karaffa said the insights gained from veterinary medicine could be applied more broadly, leading to better care for all students and a deeper understanding for mental health providers. He also encourages other embedded counseling providers to incorporate clinical progress monitoring into their practices to enhance services and inform key decisions.

"This approach would help us track mental health trends, refine our practices, adapt outreach programs and demonstrate the effectiveness of embedded services to stakeholders," he said. "It could also ultimately promote help-seeking and guide decisions on funding and resource allocation."

"Client Characteristics and the Effectiveness of Embedded Counseling Services in a College of Veterinary Medicine" was published in the Journal of Veterinary Medical Education.