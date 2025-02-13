Stronger, safer, smarter: Pioneering Zinc-based dissolvable implants for bone repair

Monash research could transform how broken bones are treated, with the development of a special zinc-based dissolvable material that could replace the metal plates and screws typically used to hold fractured bones together.

Surgeons routinely use stainless steel or titanium, which stay in the body forever, can cause discomfort and may require follow-up surgeries. A new zinc alloy, designed by Monash biomedical engineers, could solve these problems by being mechanically strong but gentle enough to degrade safely over time while supporting optimal healing.

A study published today in Nature shows the research team's innovative approach to making the zinc alloy as strong as permanent steel implants and more durable than other biodegradable options like magnesium-based implants.

Lead researcher, Professor Jian-feng Nie, from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, said the innovative material had the potential to transform orthopaedic care by reducing complications, minimising the need for additional surgeries, and offering a sustainable alternative to permanent metallic implants.

"Our zinc alloy material could revolutionise orthopaedic care -- opening the door to safer, smaller implants that not only enhance patient comfort but also promote better healing outcomes by minimising disruption to surrounding tissues," Professor Nie said.

"An implant that never disappears will always be a risk to the patient. On the other hand, one that degrades too fast won't allow adequate time for the bones to heal. With our zinc alloy material, we can achieve the optimal balance between strength and controlled degradation of the implant to promote better healing."

The research shows that by engineering the size and orientation of the material's grains, the zinc alloy can bend and adapt in unique ways to accommodate the shapes of its neighbouring tissues.

"This made it not only stronger but more flexible, offering a game-changing alternative for orthopaedics," Professor Nie said.

The research is paving the way for a new start-up to be launched out of Monash University with a focus on developing next-generation biodegradable implants.