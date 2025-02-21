Giant X-ray facility shows that magnets can reduce flaws in 3D printed components

Safety critical components for aircraft and Formula 1 racing cars could one day be 3D printed via a new technique, developed by researchers at UCL and the University of Greenwich, that substantially reduces imperfections in the manufacturing process.

The technique was developed after the team used advanced X-ray imaging to observe the causes of imperfections that formed in complex 3D printed metal alloy components. If this technique becomes widely deployed it could make a range of these components, from artificial hip joints to aircraft parts, stronger and more durable.

The study, published in Science, observes the forces at play during the laser-based 3D printing of metal alloys in unprecedented detail and in real time.

To do this, the team performed high-speed synchrotron X-ray imaging of the manufacturing process at the Advanced Photon Source (APS) synchrotron in Chicago, to record the complex interaction between the laser beam and the metal raw material over timescales of much less than a thousandth of a second.

This allowed them to see the creation of small keyhole-shaped pores in the component as a result of the vapour generated when the laser melted the metal alloys, and the cause of instabilities in the keyhole that leads to defects in 3D printed parts.

The team then observed the manufacturing process with a magnetic field applied to the metal alloys as the part is formed, which they hypothesised might help to stabilise the point at which the laser hits the molten metal, reducing imperfections.

This theory proved correct, with an 80% reduction in pore formation in components printed while an appropriate magnetic field was applied.

Dr Xianqiang Fan, first author of the study from UCL Mechanical Engineering, said: "When the laser heats up the metal it becomes liquid, but also produces vapour. This vapour forms a plume that pushes the molten metal apart, forming a J-shaped depression. Surface tension causes ripples in the depression and the bottom of it breaks off, resulting in pores in the finished component.

"When we apply a magnetic field to this process, thermoelectric forces cause a fluid flow that helps to stabilise the hole so that it resembles an 'I' shape, with no tail to break off when it ripples."

In laser-based 3D printing of metal alloys, a computer-controlled laser melts layers of metal powder to form complex solid shapes. This enables the production of alloy components with unparalleled complexity for use in high-value products in a wide range of sectors, from titanium bicycle parts to biomedical prosthetics.

To obtain thick layers at fast speeds, the laser is highly focussed to about the thickness of a human hair, creating a molten pool with a keyhole shaped vapour depression near the front. However, this keyhole can be unstable and create bubbles that become pores in the final component, impacting mechanical durability.

Professor Peter Lee, senior author of the study from UCL Mechanical Engineering, said: "Though keyhole pores in these types of components have been known about for decades, strategies to prevent their formation have remained largely unknown. One thing that has been shown to occasionally help is applying a magnetic field, but the results have not been repeatable and the mechanism by which it works is disputed.

"In this study we've been able to watch the manufacturing process in unprecedented detail by capturing images over 100,000 times a second, both with and without magnets, to show that thermoelectric forces can be used to reduce keyhole porosity significantly.

"In real terms, this means that we have the knowledge we need to create higher-quality 3D printed components that will last much longer and expand use into new safety critical applications, from aerospace to Formula 1."

Before the insights from this study can be applied, manufacturers will need to overcome several technical challenges to incorporate magnetic fields into their production lines. The authors say this translation is likely to take several years, but that the impact of doing so will be significant.

Professor Andrew Kao, a senior author of the study from the University of Greenwich, said: "Our research sheds light on the physical forces involved in this type of manufacturing, where there are intricate dynamics between surface tension and viscous forces. Applying the magnetic field disrupts this and further introduces electromagnetic damping and thermoelectric forces and, in this work, the latter acts to beneficially stabilise the process.

"With this new powerful tool, we can control the melt flow without the need of modifying feedstock materials or laser beam shape. We are very excited to see how we can apply this tool to develop unique microstructures tailored for a range of end-use applications.

"Whether it is fabricating artificial hips or battery packs for electric vehicles, improvements in additive manufacturing will make it quicker and cheaper to produce 3D printed components that are also of higher quality."

This research was supported by the UK EPSRC and the Royal Academy of Engineering.