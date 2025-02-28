A clear game-changer: Water-repellent glass breaks new ground

Curtin University researchers have developed a new technique to make glass water-repellent, a feature that could improve safety in vehicles, reduce cleaning costs for buildings and enhance filtration systems.

The research, published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials, shows how an innovative and non-toxic process using ultrasonic sound waves can alter the surface of glass, making it either hydrophobic (water resistant) or electrically charged.

Lead researcher Associate Professor Nadim Darwish, an ARC Future Fellow at Curtin's School of Molecular and Life Sciences (MLS), explained that the process uses ultrasound to trigger a chemical reaction that permanently alters the surface of glass.

"The sound waves create microscopic bubbles in a diazonium salt solution, which then collapse rapidly creating tiny bursts of heat and pressure," Associate Professor Darwish said.

"This triggers a reaction that forms a stable, organic layer to the glass, making it either permanently water-repellent or positively charged, depending on the type of diazonium salt used. Unlike conventional coatings, that wear off over time, our method creates a chemical bond at the molecular level, making it far more durable and environmentally friendly."

Study co-author Dr Tiexin Li, a Research Associate at Curtin's School of MLS, said the ability to modify glass surfaces in a simple and sustainable way has far-reaching implications across multiple industries.

"Glass is used everywhere -- from cars and buildings to industrial filters -- but its natural tendency to attract water limits its performance," Dr Li said. "Unlike traditional coatings this film won't peel off, dissolve in water or deteriorate so it's ideal for real-world applications where reliability and durability are key. This could mean clearer windshields in heavy rain, self-cleaning skyscraper windows and solar panels that stay dust-free."

Co-author Zane Datson, also from Curtin's School of MLS, highlighted another unexpected benefit -- the ability of the modified glass to attract bacteria, fungi and algae.

"This is very exciting as we can tailor glass properties for specific uses including in advanced filtration systems and biofuel production," Mr Datson said. "For example, the coated glass can help bind yeast in brewing, capture bacteria in wastewater filtration systems or act as a chemical barrier to microorganisms in air filters."

The research team is now seeking industry partners to test and scale up the technology, particularly in the automotive, construction and environmental sectors.

This research was supported by the Australian Research Council and highlights Curtin University's leadership in materials science innovation. It was conducted in collaboration with The University of Queensland, Flinders University, The University of Western Australia and Charles Sturt University.