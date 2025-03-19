Feline therapy: Study suggests cats could fill an assistive niche

For years, therapy dogs have ruled the world of animal-assisted services (AAS), offering stress relief to college students, hospital patients, and those in need of emotional support. But new research suggests that some cats might also have what it takes to join the ranks of therapy animals -- bringing their purrs, gentle headbutts, and calm demeanor to the field.

A study in the journal Animals co-authored by Washington State University professor Patricia Pendry, in collaboration with researchers in Belgium, found that therapy cats share specific behavioral traits that may make them well-suited for AAS programs. The research team surveyed hundreds of cat owners across Belgium using a standardized behavioral assessment. They identified key differences between cats participating in AAS and other cats in terms of feline behavior.

"There's this perception that cats just aren't suitable for this kind of work, but our study shows that some cats may thrive in these settings," Pendry said. "It turns out that cats chosen to engage in AAS seem to exhibit the same behavioral traits as therapy dogs -- like high sociability and a willingness to engage with people."

The study found that AAS cats tend to be more social with both humans and other cats, more attention-seeking, and more tolerant of being handled -- particularly when it comes to being picked up, a behavior many pet owners would describe as rare in the feline world.

While animal-assisted services have long been dominated by dogs, the study suggests that expanding these programs to include felines could make therapy more accessible to a wider range of people. Some individuals may find comfort in a cat's quiet presence rather than the enthusiastic energy of a dog. However, Pendry cautioned that not all cats are suited for the role, and unlike dogs, therapy cats are not typically trained for the job. Instead, certain cats appear to naturally possess the necessary personality traits. Pendry noted while some cat breeds, such as Ragdolls or Maine Coons, may be considered more sociable, the study did not examine differences in behavior based on breed. In fact, the research only examined individual differences in behavioral traits within groups of cats rather than between species or breed.

Currently, therapy cats appear to be more common in Europe than in the U.S., where the idea has been slower to catch on. In Belgium, where the study was conducted, cats are becoming a more common presence in AAS programs, demonstrating their potential in stress-relief settings. In contrast, American campuses and hospitals remain largely focused on therapy dogs.

Despite the study's promising findings, researchers stress that more work is needed before therapy cats become a mainstream option. Questions remain about whether these traits are innate or developed through experience, as well as how to ensure that therapy work does not negatively impact feline welfare.

For now, therapy cats remain an underutilized resource in the U.S., but with growing research and awareness, they may soon find themselves sitting side-by-side with their canine counterparts -- soaking up attention and offering comfort in their own uniquely feline way.

"The goal of the study isn't to suddenly promote cats into therapy work," Pendry said. "It's about recognizing that some cats may genuinely enjoy this kind of interaction and, in the right setting, can provide meaningful support to people who need it."

After all, she added, if any animal could turn lounging around and receiving affection into a legitimate career, it would be a cat.