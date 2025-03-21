Peatlands' potential to capture carbon upgraded as temperatures rise

According to a predictive model developed by a CNRS researcher1 and his European colleagues, the microalgae present in peat bogs could offset up to 14% of future CO 2 emissions, thanks to their photosynthetic activity2. This conclusion was reached by basing the work on in situ experiments and the various predictive scenarios established by the IPCC. It is the first model to quantify the potential compensation of future CO 2 emissions by peatlands on a global scale. This result lifts the veil on a currently ambiguous section of the terrestrial carbon cycle3 and its alterations by anthropogenic climate change. The associated study is published in Nature Climate Change.

Representing just 3% of the Earth's land surface, peatlands contain over 30% of the carbon retained in soils4 in the form of fossilised organic matter at depth. It is estimated that this stock represents between 500 and 1000 gigatons of carbon, corresponding to 56% and 112% of the total carbon present in the Earth's atmosphere5. While some soil micro-organisms emit CO 2 through respiration, microalgae assimilate it, notably through photosynthesis. Any increase in temperature will stimulate this microbial photosynthesis, enhancing the CO 2 capture potential of peatlands.

Regrettably, due to a lack of data, the mechanisms by which soil microalgae capture CO 2 have not been incorporated into any climate projections to date. However, far from being negligible, this photosynthetic carbon fixation could mitigate the impact of climate change in the future. Further work is needed -- on this and other carbon assimilation processes carried out by the micro-organisms in peat bogs -- to fully quantify the potential of these ecosystems as carbon sinks and improve accuracy. Nevertheless, preserving peatlands and reducing global CO 2 emissions are still the best way of mitigating worsening climate change.

Notes

1 -- From the Centre de recherche sur la biodiversité et l'environnement (CRBE, CNRS/UT/IRD/Toulouse INP).

2 -- Photosynthesis is a phenomenon taking place within chlorophyll vegetables. Thanks to sunlight, theses plants absorb CO 2 from the atmosphere and release dioxygen (O 2 ).

3 -- The carbon cycle regroups all transits of molecules containing carbon between soils, air and oceans on Earth.

4 -- In addition to oceans, Earth soils also store large amounts of carbon naturally. It is stored there in various ways (hydrocarbons, in plants through photosynthesis, limestone rocks…).