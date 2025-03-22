Southeast Asia's fisheries benefit from small-scale, multispecies capture

Despite decades of warnings about overfishing, Southeast Asia's capture fisheries have proven remarkably robust.

For decades, there have been dire warnings about overfishing and the loss of biomass and biodiversity in the world's fisheries. Yet one region's capture fisheries have largely maintained their biodiversity and ecological health while still meeting the food needs of the area's growing population.

In a study published in the journal Fisheries Science, Professor Matsuishi Takashi Fritz (Prof. Fritz) at the Faculty of Fisheries Sciences, Hokkaido University, examined the status of Southeast Asia's capture fisheries to understand why this particular region is swimming against the global tide of overfishing and declining production, and what lessons can be learned for other capture fisheries around the world.

Southeast Asian fisheries have seen a steady increase in production over the past 30 years, which amounts to the greatest among world regions. Though that growth has plateaued since 2018, the region still outperforms many others.

At the same time, the fisheries' productivity -- defined as production divided by the number of fisheries -- is the second lowest in the world. That's because many more people are actively engaged in fishing in Southeast Asia than in many other regions; the percentage of people fishing in Southeast Asia is 3.4 times higher than the global average. Many of these are small-scale and artisanal fishers, who only catch enough for the local community or their own families, as Southeast Asia also has the greatest dependence on aquatic foods for protein.

"Small-scale fishing has various advantages: as its productivity is low, it's possible to provide many jobs without overfishing; the small scale of the fishing gear has a low impact on the ecosystem; and the small amount of fish caught at one time ensures that the quality and freshness of the catch is high, and it is sold at a relatively high unit price," says Prof. Fritz.

An unusual feature of Southeast Asian capture fisheries is that while the percentage of overfished stocks is similar to the global average, the region has a three-fold higher ratio of underfished stocks compared to the global average -- the key finding of this study. It has also preserved its already high level of marine biodiversity, so the capture fisheries tend to be multi-species rather than overfishing a few key species.

"To maintain biodiversity, it's essential to encourage the practice of non-species-selective multispecies fisheries and management," Prof. Fritz concludes. "Protecting, promoting, and controlling small-scale artisanal fisheries that do not destroy habitats is also essential."