How GPS helps older drivers stay on the roads

Sat Nav systems help keep older drivers on the roads for longer, according to new research from the University of East Anglia.

A new study published today reveals that over 65s with a poorer sense of direction rely more on help from GPS navigation systems such as Sat Nav or smartphone maps.

Those using GPS tended to drive more frequently -- suggesting that the technology helps older people maintain driving independence.

Senior author Prof Michael Hornberger, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Driving is usually the preferred mode of transport among older adults, and it can be vital for maintaining independence, quality of life, wellbeing, and cognitive health as we age.

"But age-related cognitive decline means that people might experience worsening spatial abilities, leading them to drive less and less.

"Because we have an ageing population, it's really important to understand the factors that keep older people on the road, driving safely for longer."

Lead author Dr Sol Morrissey, from UEA's School of Health Sciences, added: "We know that using a Sat Nav system can alleviate the cognitive demands of navigation when driving, particularly when visiting less familiar destinations. And this technology has become increasingly popular among older drivers.

"We wanted to better understand how using GPS navigation systems helps older people on the roads."

The team worked with 895 UK drivers (514 female) aged over 65 with an average age of 71. The participants self-reported how often and far they drive, their subjective sense of direction, and how they use GPS navigation devices.

They also completed online cognitive tests assessing their memory and spatial abilities. The team then analysed the relationship between how people use GPS with their driving mobility and cognitive performance.

Prof Hornberger said: "We found that a considerable majority of older drivers use navigation assistance at least for some journeys, and commonly for the entire journey to a new destination.

"Older people with a poorer sense of direction rely more on Sat Navs. But the really important thing we found is that those who use GPS tend to drive more frequently than those who do not, suggesting that these tools help mitigate against spatial orientation difficulties and help maintain driving mobility.

"This means that if we support older drivers with using GPS navigation, it could really help maintain their driving independence -- keeping them on the roads safely for longer," he added.

This research was led by UEA in collaboration with the University of Exeter, Oxford Brookes University, Chester Wellness Centre and the University of Leeds. The study is supported by the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) Applied Research Collaboration (ARC) East of England.

It was funded by the Department for Transport.