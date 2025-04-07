Does teamwork fulfill the goal of project-based learning?

Project-based learning (PBL), which improves skills through various challenges, is a technique utilized in foreign language and general education classes. Though group work in PBL is actively carried out, the impact of the environment and team size on the motivation to learn has not been fully examined. Further, individual factors, such as language ability, can affect motivation, but it is not clear what effect group work has on these differences.

Therefore, Associate Professor Mitsuko Tanaka at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Sustainable System Sciences examined the impact of a PBL group work environment on student motivation using 154 university students who had taken an English as a second language class. Separated into 50 groups ranging from three to five members, the students were tasked with topic-based projects and presentations. At the end of the semester, a questionnaire that analyzed gender, group size, and individual factors, including learner beliefs and competence, was distributed to assess the group work environment.

The results of the analysis showed that there was no effect due to the size of the group, but there was a significant difference depending on the group work environment and individual factors. In addition, it was also found that if the group work environment is good, motivation tends to increase regardless of such factors.

"This research has shown that appropriate environmental preparation is essential for the success of project-based learning," stated Professor Tanaka. "I believe these findings can be an important guideline for educational practitioners to recognize the importance of the group work environment in PBL."

The findings were published in System.