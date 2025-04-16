Researchers report association between urinary incontinence, cardiovascular disease

A University of Iowa-led research team has found that urinary incontinence may be associated with a greater risk for cardiovascular disease in women.

Urinary incontinence -- the loss of bladder control -- is a common condition, especially in older adults. Previous studies have stated that it can affect between 38% and 60% of women. The researchers aimed to find out whether urinary incontinence was linked to a decline in physical activity, which can lead to a host of health issues, including greater risk for cardiovascular disease.

In the study, the researchers -- led by Lisa VanWiel, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse who in April earned her doctorate in health and human physiology from Iowa -- analyzed medical records over two years from more than 20,000 female patients in the Hartford Healthcare system in Connecticut. Of those patients, 5.4% reported through a questionnaire to have urinary incontinence. All patients were asked to rate their level of physical activity in the questionnaire.

The researchers found that the respondents with urinary incontinence did not report engaging in less physical activity than those who did not have the condition. But the team did find an association between patients with urinary incontinence and cardiovascular disease risk factors or events, such as dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes, and stroke.

"There is an association between incontinence and cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk," the study authors write. "Women should be screened for incontinence regularly as it may contribute to CVD risk, and women with CVD risk factors should be screened for undiagnosed incontinence."

VanWiel is the study's corresponding author. Co-authors from Iowa are Kara Whitaker, associate professor in the Department of Health and Human Physiology, who is VanWiel's mentor; and Lucas Carr, associate professor in the Department of Health and Human Physiology. Other co-authors are Dale Bond, Yin Wu, Elena Tunitsky-Bitton, Paul Tulikangas, and Adam Steinberg, all from Hartford Hospital.