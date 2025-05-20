Remotely controlled robots at your fingertips: Enhancing safety in industrial sites

A research team led by Professor Keehoon Kim and Ph.D. candidate Jaehyun Park from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at POSTECH has developed a novel haptic device designed to enhance both safety and efficiency for workers in industrial settings. This research was recently published in the international robotics journal IEEE Transactions on Industrial Informatics.

Robotic automation is rapidly advancing in high-risk industrial environments such as factories and steel mills. However, there remain many tasks that still require human intervention, despite advances in robotics. The challenge lies in the fact that operating robots can be more complex than anticipated, and even minor mistakes may lead to accidents.

To address this, the research team developed two types of haptic devices that allow users to feel interaction at their fingertips while controlling robots remotely.

The 'POstick-KF (Kinesthetic Feedback)' device transmits the precise force changes a robot experiences when pushing or pulling objects directly to the user, enabling delicate and accurate manipulation. Meanwhile, the 'POstick-VF (Visuo-tactile Feedback)' device provides a combination of tactile and visual feedback, making it effective for use in larger workspaces. Both devices are modeled after the actual size and shape of real tools, allowing even novices to adapt quickly, and can be selected according to the work environment or the operator's skill level.

Simulation experiments demonstrated the effectiveness of these devices: users achieved higher accuracy in manipulation and significantly reduced collisions with obstacles compared to conventional haptic devices. Notably, the POstick-VF showed marked improvements in user proficiency over time, highlighting its training benefits.

The system also integrates digital twin technology, enabling users to simulate actual robot operations in virtual environments, and incorporates augmented reality (AR) to further enhance user immersion and concentration.

Professor Keehoon Kim, who led the research, commented, "Our technology enables tasks requiring human dexterity to be performed more safely and precisely in collaboration with robots. We hope this will enhance safety in industrial sites and reduce the burden on workers."

This research was supported by POSCO Holdings.