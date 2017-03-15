Underuse of anti-clotting therapies common among patients with atrial fibrillation who have a stroke

Inadequate use of anticoagulation therapies was prevalent among patients with atrial fibrillation who experienced a stroke, according to a study appearing in the March 14 issue of JAMA.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an independent risk factor for stroke, increases stroke risk by a factor of 4 to 5, and accounts for 10 percent to 15 percent of all ischemic strokes. While the burden of AF-related stroke is high, AF is a potentially treatable risk factor. Numerous studies have demonstrated that vitamin K antagonists, such as warfarin, or non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs), reduce the risk of ischemic stroke. Based on these data, current guidelines recommend adjusted-dose warfarin or NOACs over aspirin for stroke prevention in high-risk patients with AF.

Ying Xian, M.D., Ph.D., of the Duke University Medical Center, Durham, N.C., and colleagues conducted a study that included 94,474 patients who had an acute ischemic stroke and known history of AF admitted to hospitals participating in the Get With the Guidelines-Stroke program.

Of these patients:

84 percent were not receiving therapeutic anticoagulation prior to stroke

30 percent were not receiving any antithrombotic treatment prior to stroke

7.6 percent were receiving therapeutic warfarin

8.8 percent were receiving NOACs

40 percent were receiving antiplatelet therapy only

Therapeutic anticoagulation was associated with lower odds of moderate or severe stroke and lower odds of in-hospital mortality.