Underuse of anti-clotting therapies common among patients with atrial fibrillation who have a stroke

Inadequate use of anticoagulation therapies was prevalent among patients with atrial fibrillation who experienced a stroke, according to a study appearing in the March 14 issue of JAMA.
Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an independent risk factor for stroke, increases stroke risk by a factor of 4 to 5, and accounts for 10 percent to 15 percent of all ischemic strokes. While the burden of AF-related stroke is high, AF is a potentially treatable risk factor. Numerous studies have demonstrated that vitamin K antagonists, such as warfarin, or non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants (NOACs), reduce the risk of ischemic stroke. Based on these data, current guidelines recommend adjusted-dose warfarin or NOACs over aspirin for stroke prevention in high-risk patients with AF.
Ying Xian, M.D., Ph.D., of the Duke University Medical Center, Durham, N.C., and colleagues conducted a study that included 94,474 patients who had an acute ischemic stroke and known history of AF admitted to hospitals participating in the Get With the Guidelines-Stroke program.
Of these patients:
Therapeutic anticoagulation was associated with lower odds of moderate or severe stroke and lower odds of in-hospital mortality.
Story Source:
Materials provided by The JAMA Network Journals. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.
Journal Reference:
Cite This Page: