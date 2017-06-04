For older adults, antibiotics may not be appropriate treatment for some UTIs

In a new research paper published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, Thomas E. Finucane, MD, of the Johns Hopkins Geriatrics Center at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, suggests that prescribing antibiotics for urinary tract infections (or "UTIs") may often be avoided among older adults.
Here's why:
Some groups of people do still benefit from antibiotic treatment of UTIs. These individual include:
In his paper, Dr. Finucane says that microbiome studies -- which examine the benefits and harms cause by the billions of organisms that naturally live in the human body -- suggest that UTI treatment with antibiotics actually may be more harmful than we previously thought. If you think you have a UTI, or if you're currently using an antibiotic to treat a UTI, it's important to speak with a healthcare professional first before changing your care plan. Your doctor, nurse, or other provider can work with you to find a treatment plan that's best for you.
