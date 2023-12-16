New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Farmers selected maize for agricultural use at high elevations

Date:
August 3, 2017
Source:
American Association for the Advancement of Science
Summary:
By analyzing ancient genomes of maize, scientists have found evidence suggesting that eventual agricultural use of the crop throughout the temperate highlands of the US likely occurred due to propagation of varieties with earlier flowering times.
Share:
FULL STORY

By analyzing ancient genomes of maize, scientists have found evidence suggesting that eventual agricultural use of the crop throughout the temperate highlands of the U.S. likely occurred due to propagation of varieties with earlier flowering times. Maize was first introduced to what is the modern-day U.S. via Mexico roughly 4,000 years ago.

People in the southern lowlands of the U.S. rapidly committed to maize agriculture -- but it was another 2,000 years before the crop was widely grown at higher elevations. Kelly Swarts et al. suspected that this later adoption may have occurred due to the survival of certain varieties of the crop, which were better suited for the tougher growing conditions at high altitudes.

They reconstructed and analyzed the genomes of 15 ancient samples of maize, comparing these data to a global collection of more than 2,500 modern lines.

By comparing the genetic information of the modern lines, the researchers were able to predict the flowering times of the ancient maize and traced the historical spread of phenotypes across various sites.

However, they found that the high-altitude varieties with slightly earlier flowering times -- which were more useful and appealing to farmers at these more northern locations -- probably did not come from what is modern-day Mexico; rather, the desirable phenotypes appear to be selected for by high-altitude farmers over thousands of years, the authors report.

Story Source:

Materials provided by American Association for the Advancement of Science. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Kelly Swarts, Rafal M. Gutaker, Bruce Benz, Michael Blake, Robert Bukowski, James Holland, Melissa Kruse-Peeples, Nicholas Lepak, Lynda Prim, M. Cinta Romay, Jeffrey Ross-Ibarra, Jose de Jesus Sanchez-Gonzalez, Chris Schmidt, Verena J. Schuenemann, Johannes Krause, R. G. Matson, Detlef Weigel, Edward S. Buckler, Hernán A. Burbano. Genomic estimation of complex traits reveals ancient maize adaptation to temperate North America. Science, 2017; 357 (6350): 512 DOI: 10.1126/science.aam9425

Cite This Page:

American Association for the Advancement of Science. "Farmers selected maize for agricultural use at high elevations." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 3 August 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170803141056.htm>.
American Association for the Advancement of Science. (2017, August 3). Farmers selected maize for agricultural use at high elevations. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 16, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170803141056.htm
American Association for the Advancement of Science. "Farmers selected maize for agricultural use at high elevations." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/08/170803141056.htm (accessed December 16, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 