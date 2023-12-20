Development of molecular container with caps that can regulate uptake/release of objects

Crown ethers, first synthesized by Dr. Charles Pedersen (Du Pont, USA) in 1962, were the first artificial macrocyclic host molecules. They can capture metal ions in their cavity through coordination with their multiple oxygen atoms. Owing to the importance of crown ethers, Dr. Pedersen received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry together with two other eminent scientists in 1987. Chemicals similar to crown ethers have been synthesized, and are of great interest for capturing toxins from the environment and chemical sensors. Since host molecules can capture a guest molecule or ion in their cavity, these molecules could be regarded as artificial containers of miniscule volume. A host molecule in general can capture an ion in less than 1 millisecond, so it is indeed an instantaneous reaction. Because most ions can freely enter and exit from the cavity, host molecules so far created can be regarded as molecular containers without a cap (lid).

In contrast, an ordinary container used in our daily life comes with a cap (lid), which allows us to keep objects inside or to get them in and out freely. This function may seem natural, but it was considered to be difficult to confer this kind of function to molecular containers. In order to develop molecular containers with cap functions for more practical applications like storage and transport of molecules or uptake/release of target molecules at will, it is necessary to develop technologies to control such cap-opening and closing just like 'open sesame!' In other words, it is desired to develop mechanisms to make uptake/release of target molecules controllable on our everyday time scale -- seconds, minutes or hours. In the present study, the research team of Kanazawa University designed and synthesized a novel macrocyclic host molecule, a metallohost, structurally similar to a crown ether, but with caps. The team aimed at developing a new host-guest system by using this novel macrocyclic molecule with exchangeable caps, which allows the speed of guest ion's entering and exiting to be freely adjustable.

The research team has successfully obtained the following results.

1. Development of a macrocyclic host molecule with caps

Based on crown ether, a novel macrocyclic metallohost molecule was synthesized having four CH3NH2 groups, two at the top side and two at the bottom side of the molecule. This novel macrocyclic host molecule can capture a metal ion of a wide variety (Na+, K+, Rb+, Cs+, Ca2+, La3+). Triflate (CF3SO3-) was introduced at the capping positions; one triflate was located at the top and another at the bottom of the cavity. X-ray crystal structure analysis revealed that triflates are held in place by hydrogen bonds with the CH3NH2 groups.

2. Regulation of ion uptake/release by exchanging of the caps

The process of ion uptake/release by a macrocyclic host molecule such as a crown ether is generally extremely fast, usually completed in less than 1 millisecond. On the other hand, the novel macrocyclic host molecule developed in this study has been found to capture ions very slowly when the caps are introduced. In particular, La3+ was captured extremely slowly; it took more than 120 hours for its completion. It is thought that triflate caps cover the cavity, preventing La3+ from accessing the binding space. The rate (speed) of ion uptake depended on the species of the cap to a large extent. When acetate ion (CH3CO2-) was employed as the cap, uptake of La3+ was completed within 5 min; the rate was estimated to be at least 100 times faster than in the case where triflate is used as the cap.

As seen above, the rate of ion uptake by the novel macrocyclic host molecule depends on the cap species. Moreover, triflate caps can easily be exchanged with other cap species since the triflate caps are only held by the macrocyclic host molecule through hydrogen bonds with the CH3NH2 groups.

3. Control of the start of ion uptake/release in an 'on-demand' manner

Even in a mixture of ions, it is possible to control the start of uptake/release of the target ion by exchanging the caps in an on-demand and time-programmable manner.

Herein, K+ and La3+ were examined; K+ was captured very quickly while La3+ capture was very slow. When triflate was used as the cap, it was found that only K+ was captured even if these two ions were simultaneously mixed with the macrocyclic host molecule. Although other analyses indicated that the inclusion complex with La3+ is in fact more stable than that with K+ (metastable state), no conversion to the complex with La3+ was found to take place. Indeed, even after two weeks, very little inclusion complex with La3+ was detected. This result indicates that triflate caps nearly completely prevent the ion from entering and exiting. On the other hand, the same experiment with acetate caps in place of triflate caps showed rapid ion exchange, 75 times faster than in the case with triflate caps. Furthermore, when acetate was added 120 hours after the formation of the inclusion complex A, rapid ion exchange started immediately. In other words, the cap species can function as an ion-selective regulator for the macrocyclic host, generating a metastable state; this metastable state enables us to control the flow of ions into the host in an on-demand and time-programmable manner by exchanging the caps.

So far, many studies have reported on the control of ion uptake/release by host molecules, but most of them relied on external stimuli to change the binding affinity of the host molecules. The present study presents an alternative approach, where the binding affinity is not changed, but rather the formation rate is controlled by caps. A superb example of control of ion uptake/release from the metastable state is the function of ion channels of biological membranes to regulate the intracellular and extracellular ion concentration; this function is indispensable for the survival of living organisms. The novel macrocyclic host molecule has realized a similar function as a single molecule.

This study has developed a novel method to link the rate and the function of a molecular host through time-programmable control of guest binding. The technology developed herein will enable us to create new host molecules that can control the capture of ions at a given time. The outcome of the present study is expected to open the way for development of precisely time-controllable molecular functions, such as releasing drugs or functional molecules at desired places in a time-programmable manner, driving molecular machines*4 at will.