How to remove a tick and prevent future bites

As tick populations grow and spread across the country, their prevalence is increasing the public's risk for some troubling diseases. Of these diseases, say dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Powassan virus and alpha-gal syndrome -- a mysterious red meat allergy -- are among the most serious.
"Although most ticks do not carry disease, it's important to be mindful of these risks and keep an eye out while you're outdoors," said board-certified dermatologist Lindsay Strowd, MD, FAAD, an assistant professor of dermatology at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. "If you notice a tick crawling on you or attached to your skin, remove it immediately to prevent any potential infection."
To remove a tick that is attached to your skin, Dr. Strowd recommends the following tips:
"Although ticks can bite at any time, they're most active in April through September," said Dr. Strowd. "Fortunately, there are many things people can do to protect themselves and their families against ticks."
To prevent tick bites, Dr. Strowd recommends the following tips:
"If you develop any symptoms within a few weeks after a tick bite, such as a rash, fever or body aches, see a board-certified dermatologist," said Dr. Strowd. "Make sure you tell the doctor about your recent tick bite, when the bite occurred and where you most likely acquired the tick."
