E-cigarettes should be promoted as a method of stopping smoking is the key message from the British Psychological Society report 'Changing behaviour: Electronic cigarettes' published this week. The new behaviour change briefing aims to provide guidance and education to those involved with smoking cessation.
The report also makes the following recommendations:
Dr Lynne Dawkins, Associate Professor at London South Bank University and co-author of the report said: "For smokers trying to quit, e-cigarettes are more attractive than traditional smoking cessation methods, such as nicotine replacement therapy, and at least as effective. There is also mounting evidence that they are much safer than tobacco smoking. As a consumer product, although most Stop Smoking Services are not currently able to supply these, we recommend that they endorse them and support their use by smokers trying to quit."
These briefings are aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of the ways in which psychology can contribute towards achieving behaviour change and inform interventions.
