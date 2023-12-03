New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Antimicrobial gel could improve root canal results

Injectable gel could disinfect longer, have fewer toxic effects than traditional medications

Date:
October 23, 2017
Source:
Indiana University
Summary:
The results of root canal treatments could improve because of an antimicrobial gel recently discovered and developed. A research team has developed an injectable antimicrobial gel that could disinfect a tooth during a root canal procedure.
Share:
FULL STORY

More than 15 million root canals are done each year, according to the American Association of Endodontists. During the procedure, the tooth's pulp and nerve are removed before the tooth is cleaned and sealed. If bacteria, viruses or yeasts contaminate the tooth, another root canal procedure or surgery must be done.

Now, the results of root canal treatments could improve because of an antimicrobial gel discovered and developed at the Indiana University School of Dentistry.

Ghaeth H. Yassen, a visiting assistant professor, has developed an injectable antimicrobial gel that could disinfect a tooth during a root canal procedure.

"I wanted to create a gel that provides sustained antimicrobial properties even when it is removed. I also wanted it to have minimal toxic effect on stem cells and not cause tooth discoloration," he said. "Creating an antimicrobial space is especially important during clinical regenerative endodontic procedures."

Yassen said the gel has advantages over traditional medications, including calcium hydroxide, widely used as an antibacterial agent.

"The gel offers extended and significantly longer residual antibacterial properties, which has been demonstrated in papers published in the Journal of Endodontics and the International Endodontic Journal," he said. "It is biocompatible, and it contains a low concentration of antimicrobial elements."

Yassen said the next steps include optimizing a version of the gel that is opaque to X-rays and other radiation, which will enable dental care professionals to track it within the root canal system.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Indiana University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal References:

  1. Jordon C. Jacobs, Alex Troxel, Ygal Ehrlich, Kenneth Spolnik, Josef S. Bringas, Richard L. Gregory, Ghaeth H. Yassen. Antibacterial Effects of Antimicrobials Used in Regenerative Endodontics against Biofilm Bacteria Obtained from Mature and Immature Teeth with Necrotic Pulps. Journal of Endodontics, 2017; 43 (4): 575 DOI: 10.1016/j.joen.2016.12.014
  2. M. A. Alghilan, L. J. Windsor, J. Palasuk, G. H. Yassen. Attachment and proliferation of dental pulp stem cells on dentine treated with different regenerative endodontic protocols. International Endodontic Journal, 2017; 50 (7): 667 DOI: 10.1111/iej.12669

Cite This Page:

Indiana University. "Antimicrobial gel could improve root canal results." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 23 October 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171023131918.htm>.
Indiana University. (2017, October 23). Antimicrobial gel could improve root canal results. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 3, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171023131918.htm
Indiana University. "Antimicrobial gel could improve root canal results." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171023131918.htm (accessed December 3, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 