9/11 WTC responders show increased physical disability due to PTSD

Lead author Sean Clouston, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Program in Public Health, says the findings are concerning because of the relative young age of the responders (35 to 65) and are also suggestive of "a looming burden of physical disability and changes in brain functioning in the population -- two sensitive indicators of physical and/or cognitive decline."

The findings, published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress, revealed that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with physical limitations (such as problems with walking, getting out of a chair, and balance). PTSD symptoms worsened among individuals with physical limitations.

A new study of more than 1,100 WTC responders cared for at the Stony Brook University WTC Wellness Program indicates a significant increase in physical disability among the responders.

