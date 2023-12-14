New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

9/11 WTC responders show increased physical disability due to PTSD

Date:
October 30, 2017
Source:
Stony Brook University
Summary:
A new study of more than 1,100 WTC responders indicates a significant increase in physical disability among the responders.
Share:
FULL STORY

A new study of more than 1,100 WTC responders cared for at the Stony Brook University WTC Wellness Program indicates a significant increase in physical disability among the responders.

The findings, published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress, revealed that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is associated with physical limitations (such as problems with walking, getting out of a chair, and balance). PTSD symptoms worsened among individuals with physical limitations.

Lead author Sean Clouston, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Program in Public Health, says the findings are concerning because of the relative young age of the responders (35 to 65) and are also suggestive of "a looming burden of physical disability and changes in brain functioning in the population -- two sensitive indicators of physical and/or cognitive decline."

Story Source:

Materials provided by Stony Brook University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Sean A. P. Clouston, Jack M. Guralnik, Roman Kotov, Evelyn J. Bromet, Benjamin J. Luft. Functional Limitations Among Responders to the World Trade Center Attacks 14 Years After the Disaster: Implications of Chronic Posttraumatic Stress Disorder. Journal of Traumatic Stress, 2017; 30 (5): 443 DOI: 10.1002/jts.22219

Cite This Page:

Stony Brook University. "9/11 WTC responders show increased physical disability due to PTSD." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 30 October 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171030154631.htm>.
Stony Brook University. (2017, October 30). 9/11 WTC responders show increased physical disability due to PTSD. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 14, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171030154631.htm
Stony Brook University. "9/11 WTC responders show increased physical disability due to PTSD." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/10/171030154631.htm (accessed December 14, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 