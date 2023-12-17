Has adolescent preventive care increased since the Affordable Care Act?

Preventive care visits for adolescents increased moderately after implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) but most U.S. adolescents still do not attend doctor "well visits" or receive preventive care, outlines a new report by Sally H. Adams, Ph.D., of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital at the University of California, San Francisco, and her coauthors.

The American Academy of Pediatrics' guidelines recommend preventive care services up to age 21, including an annual visit. The ACA requires that most private insurers cover preventive services without a copay, including services recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Comparison of past-year well visits and preventive services received by adolescents before (2007-2009) and after the ACA was implemented (2012-2014) using national survey data collected from adult caregivers (mostly parents) of adolescents was conducted. Results of the study indicate that annual well-visit rates increased from 41 percent before the ACA to 48 percent after the ACA, with the biggest gains among minority and low-income adolescents. Among adolescents who had any past-year health care visit, there were increases of from 2 to 9 percent for 8 of 9 preventive services and results did not change after accounting for demographic factors.