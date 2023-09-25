advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Discontinuity of care puts older patients at higher risk of emergency hospitalization

Continuity of primary care and emergency hospital admissions among older patients in England

Date:
November 15, 2017
Source:
American Academy of Family Physicians
Summary:
Discontinuity of care puts older patients at higher risk of emergency hospitalization.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Older patients who experience more discontinuity of care in general practice are at higher risk of emergency hospital admissions. In a UK study of 10,000 randomly selected patients over age 65, medical records were linked with hospital episode statistics. The study used two research approaches: a prospective cohort approach to assess the general impact of continuity of care on emergency admission, and a nested case-control approach to test if seeing a different GP from usual increases the risk of emergency admission during the following 30 days.

The prospective approach found a graded non-significant inverse relationship between continuity of care and risk of emergency hospitalization, though patients experiencing least continuity had a risk more than twice as high than those who had complete continuity. The retrospective approach found a graded inverse relationship between continuity of care and emergency hospitalization, with an odds ratio of 2.32 for those experiencing least continuity compared with those with most continuity. Initiatives to enhance continuity of care, the authors suggest, could potentially reduce hospital admissions.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by American Academy of Family Physicians. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Peter Tammes, Sarah Purdy, Chris Salisbury, Fiona MacKichan, Daniel Lasserson, Richard W. Morris. Continuity of Primary Care and Emergency Hospital Admissions Among Older Patients in England. The Annals of Family Medicine, 2017; 15 (6): 515 DOI: 10.1370/afm.2136

Cite This Page:

American Academy of Family Physicians. "Discontinuity of care puts older patients at higher risk of emergency hospitalization." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 15 November 2017. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171115133901.htm>.
American Academy of Family Physicians. (2017, November 15). Discontinuity of care puts older patients at higher risk of emergency hospitalization. ScienceDaily. Retrieved September 25, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171115133901.htm
American Academy of Family Physicians. "Discontinuity of care puts older patients at higher risk of emergency hospitalization." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171115133901.htm (accessed September 25, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES