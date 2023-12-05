Cite This Page:

University of the Basque Country. "Particle collision in large accelerators is simulated by using a quantum computer." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 26 January 2018. <www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2018 / 01 / 180126095331.htm>.

University of the Basque Country. (2018, January 26). Particle collision in large accelerators is simulated by using a quantum computer. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 5, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2018 / 01 / 180126095331.htm

University of the Basque Country. "Particle collision in large accelerators is simulated by using a quantum computer." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com / releases / 2018 / 01 / 180126095331.htm (accessed December 5, 2023).