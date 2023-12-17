New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Back pain is common in highly active older adults

February 7, 2018
Wiley
Many well-functioning and highly active older adults experienced back pain, which was linked with poorer perceived and observed walking endurance.
In a Journal of the American Geriatrics Society study, many well-functioning and highly active older adults experienced back pain, which was linked with poorer perceived and observed walking endurance.

"Older adults are living longer and healthier active lives, so paying attention to conditions that may threaten independent function is increasingly important," said lead author Dr. Eleanor Simonsick, of the National Institute on Aging. "In this study, we found that back pain affected nearly half of well-functioning, highly active older adults. We also found that back pain was linked to less energy efficient walking and poorer endurance, which can lead to walking difficulties. These findings suggest that better back pain management may help older adults remain active and free of mobility limitation."

The authors noted that it will be important to study whether back pain may serve as a catalyst for future loss of mobility in active older individuals.

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Eleanor M. Simonsick, Benjamin Aronson, Jennifer A. Schrack, Gregory E. Hicks, Gerald J. Jerome, Kushang V. Patel, Stephanie A. Studenski, Luigi Ferrucci. Lumbopelvic Pain and Threats to Walking Ability in Well-Functioning Older Adults: Findings from the Baltimore Longitudinal Study of Aging. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 2018; DOI: 10.1111/jgs.15280

Wiley. "Back pain is common in highly active older adults." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 7 February 2018. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2018/02/180207085734.htm>.
