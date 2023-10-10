New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

LED-ing the way: A clean and convenient method to oxidize plastic surfaces for industry

Date:
June 11, 2019
Source:
Osaka University
Summary:
A research team has used chlorine dioxide to oxidize polypropylene. Under LED irradiation, ClO2* radicals attacked the methyl groups of polypropylene, converting them to carboxylic acid. The C-H bond-breaking was selective to the side chain. The oxidized surface could be stained with cationic dyes. Surface oxidation of plastics is industrially important, but existing methods are polluting or poorly controlled. This clean, convenient process could produce functionalized plastics for medical or printing uses.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Polypropylene (PP) is everywhere, being one of the most widely used plastics in human life. A versatile material, its naturally inert surface can be modified for specific applications. Researchers at Osaka University have now developed a convenient light-driven process for oxidizing PP without harmful waste.

As reported in ChemComm, the process uses radicals to make the plastic react. The surface of PP bristles with methyl groups (-CH3), which constitute the side chains of the polymer. The strong C-H bonds in methyl groups make PP an unreactive material, which for many purposes is exactly what is needed. However, these bonds can be cleaved by the highly reactive chlorine dioxide radical, ClO2* .

"In applications like printing and medical materials, plastics must be surface-modified," explains study co-author Tsuyoshi Inoue. "Oxidizing C-H bonds is a textbook case in organic chemistry. With polymers, however, the risk is that anything strong enough to do this may also break the C-C bonds of the main chain, ripping the polymer apart. Luckily, the ClO2* radical is selective to react the side chain."

The highly reactive radical is easily made by mixing sodium chlorite and hydrochloric acid. It then just needs to be photochemically activated -- for this, the Osaka team chose an LED lamp as the light source. The activated ClO2* now splits into Cl* , which whips off an H atom from the side chain of PP; and O2, which marches in afterward to oxidize the exposed -CH2* group.

As a result, while the bulk polymer remains intact, the surface now bears a multitude of carboxylic acid groups (-CO2H), with major effects on the chemical reactivity. For example, the colorless plastic can now be stained with cationic dyes, such as Rhodamine B or Brilliant Green, which react with the anionic carboxylate ions. The originally water-repellent surface also becomes more hydrophilic.

"The reaction actually proved to be doubly selective for our purposes," says lead author Kei Ohkubo. "Not only did it cleave the C-H instead of C-C bonds, it specifically oxidized those on the side chain, even though they are stronger than those on the main chain. This is because the oxidation step, involving O2, is most favorable when the target for oxidation is CH2* ."

Previous methods for oxidizing olefinic polymers such as PP and polyethylene were either poorly controlled or highly polluting. The new process is thus the first clean and convenient solution to this problem, and may prove to be a valuable industrial tool in the customization of synthetic plastics.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Kei Ohkubo, Haruyasu Asahara, Tsuyoshi Inoue. Photochemical C–H oxygenation of side-chain methyl groups in polypropylene with chlorine dioxide. Chemical Communications, 2019; 55 (32): 4723 DOI: 10.1039/c9cc01037h

Cite This Page:

Osaka University. "LED-ing the way: A clean and convenient method to oxidize plastic surfaces for industry." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 11 June 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190611155613.htm>.
Osaka University. (2019, June 11). LED-ing the way: A clean and convenient method to oxidize plastic surfaces for industry. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 10, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190611155613.htm
Osaka University. "LED-ing the way: A clean and convenient method to oxidize plastic surfaces for industry." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/06/190611155613.htm (accessed October 10, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES