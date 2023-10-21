New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Could we feed one million people living on Mars?

Date:
September 24, 2019
Source:
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News
Summary:
A provocative new study looks at the resource utilization and technological strategies that would be needed to make a Mars population of one million people food self-sufficient.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A provocative new study looks at the resource utilization and technological strategies that would be needed to make a Mars population of one million people food self-sufficient. A detailed model of population growth, caloric needs, land use, and potential food sources showed that food self-sufficiency could be achieved within 100 years. The study is published in New Space: The Journal of Space Entrepreneurship and Innovation, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

In the article entitled "Feeding One Million People on Mars," coauthors Kevin Cannon and Daniel Britt, University of Central Florida, Orlando, evaluated different food sources and quantitatively modeled the shifting balance between food supplied provided from Earth and that produced locally on Mars over time. The model is based on a diet composed of plants, insects, and cellular agriculture, which can produce "clean" meat and fish, algae, chicken-less eggs and cow-less milk. The study takes into account the energy, water, and other systems needed for food production. The researchers discuss the implications of their findings and present recommendations for future research.

"To meet the human right of survival, some minimum daily requirement for calories and nutrition will be a necessary activity for settlement on any moon or planet. Anything above these minimum requirements, however, could be a commercial activity," says Editor-in-Chief of New Space Ken Davidian, who has worked in the commercial space transportation industry for over 30 years. "It's not hard to imagine that coffee, or extra fruit, or any food item that exceeds the minimum requirements, would be a fungible item, if customers want to indulge themselves."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Kevin M. Cannon, Daniel T. Britt. Feeding One Million People on Mars. New Space, 2019; DOI: 10.1089/space.2019.0018

Cite This Page:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News. "Could we feed one million people living on Mars?." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 24 September 2019. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190924125022.htm>.
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News. (2019, September 24). Could we feed one million people living on Mars?. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 21, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190924125022.htm
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc./Genetic Engineering News. "Could we feed one million people living on Mars?." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/09/190924125022.htm (accessed October 21, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 