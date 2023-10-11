New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

New COVID-19 info for gastroenterologists and patients

Date:
March 19, 2020
Source:
American Gastroenterological Association
Summary:
An article outlines key information gastroenterologists and patients with chronic digestive conditions need to know about COVID-19, or coronavirus.
FULL STORY

A paper published today in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology by clinicians at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai outlines key information gastroenterologists and patients with chronic digestive conditions need to know about COVID-19, or coronavirus.

Coronavirus is of particular concern for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who may take immunosuppression drugs. The paper, published in a journal of the American Gastroenterological Association, provides clear guidance:

Patients on immunosuppression drugs for IBD should continue taking their medications. The risk of disease flare far outweighs the chance of contracting coronavirus. These patients should also follow CDC guidelines for at-risk groups: avoid crowds and limit travel.

"This is a rapidly evolving area with new information emerging on a daily basis," says Ryan Ungaro, MD, MS, assistant professor of medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "While COVID-19 is a significant global public health concern, it is important to keep its risks in perspective and stay up-to-date on current research and recommendations in order to provide our patients with the most accurate advice."

KEY INSTRUCTION FOR GASTROENTEROLOGISTS:

  • Use personal protective equipment during endoscopy as the GI tract may be a potential route of coronavirus infection.
  • COVID-19 patients may complain of gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea.
  • Laboratory findings described in COVID-19 patients include liver function test abnormalities.
Story Source:

Materials provided by American Gastroenterological Association. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Ryan C. Ungaro, Timothy Sullivan, Jean-Frederic Colombel, Gopi Patel. What Should Gastroenterologists and Patients Know About COVID-19? Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, 2020; DOI: 10.1016/j.cgh.2020.03.020

