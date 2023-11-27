New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

How synaptic changes translate to behavior changes

Scientists pin down how learning influences behavior through widespread synaptic changes

Date:
May 4, 2020
Source:
Society for Neuroscience
Summary:
Learning changes behavior by altering many connections between brain cells in a variety of ways all at the same time, according to a study of sea slugs. The findings offer insight into how human learning can impact widespread brain areas.
Share:
FULL STORY

Learning changes behavior by altering many connections between brain cells in a variety of ways all at the same time, according to a study of sea slugs recently published in JNeurosci. The findings offer insight into how human learning can impact widespread brain areas.

Learning influences behavior by changing the synapses, the connections between neurons. Although simple, those changes prove considerable and occur in concert in new research by Tam et al.

The researchers explored how the synapses in the sea slug Aplysia change after the animals learn to reject swallowing inedible food. The result was a widespread change in the feeding system, as the animals now rejected non-food objects as well. In Aplysia, touch-sensing neurons form synapses with neurons that control groups of muscles responsible for feeding.

After learning to reject food, synapses in this network of neurons underwent a variety of changes, both in number and amplitude. Some synapses strengthened, others weakened, and some switched between excitatory and inhibitory. All these changes combined to increase the likelihood that the feeding muscles would now reject an object that they might previously have tried to swallow.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Society for Neuroscience. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Shlomit Tam, Itay Hurwitz, Hillel J. Chiel, Abraham J. Susswein. Multiple local synaptic modifications at specific sensorimotor connections after learning are associated with behavioral adaptations that are components of a global response change. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2020; JN-RM-2647-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2647-19.2020

Cite This Page:

Society for Neuroscience. "How synaptic changes translate to behavior changes." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 4 May 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200504150207.htm>.
Society for Neuroscience. (2020, May 4). How synaptic changes translate to behavior changes. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200504150207.htm
Society for Neuroscience. "How synaptic changes translate to behavior changes." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200504150207.htm (accessed November 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 