New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

New software supports decision-making for breeding

Researchers develop software for the simulation of complex breeding programs

Date:
May 12, 2020
Source:
University of Göttingen
Summary:
Researchers have developed an innovative software program for the simulation of breeding programs. The ''Modular Breeding Program Simulator'' (MoBPS) enables the simulation of complex breeding programs in animal and plant breeding and is designed to assist breeders in their everyday decisions. In addition to economic criteria in breeding, the research team strives for goals such as sustainability, conservation of genetic diversity and improved animal welfare.
Share:
FULL STORY

A team of researchers at the University of Göttingen has developed an innovative software program for the simulation of breeding programmes. The "Modular Breeding Program Simulator" (MoBPS) enables the simulation of highly complex breeding programmes in animal and plant breeding and is designed to assist breeders in their everyday decisions. Furthermore, the program is intended to be a cornerstone for further studies in breeding research in Göttingen. In addition to purely economic criteria in breeding, the research team is striving for goals such as sustainability, conservation of genetic diversity and improved animal welfare. The software was presented in the journal G3 Genes, Genomes, Genetics.

"By simulating breeding programmes, conclusions can be drawn about genetic improvements," says Torsten Pook from the Centre for Integrated Breeding Research (Cibreed) at the University of Göttingen. "In fact, potentially problematic issues such as inbreeding or adverse effects on the health of the animals can also be identified at an early stage." Pook is the main developer of MoBPS. The software offers opportunities to realistically model common processes in breeding such as selection, reproduction and data-collection (eg DNA information, trait observations). At the same time, it can simulate millions of matings of animals with certain features in just a few minutes.

"From the simulation of simple maize-breeding programmes, to increased consideration of bone stability in horse breeding, to the simulated development of red deer populations in Baden-Württemberg over the last 200 years, everything has been done," said Pook. The next goal of the research team is to develop an additional module for MoBPS that can automatically optimise breeding programmes with a large number of variables and under given constraints.

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Göttingen. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Torsten Pook, Martin Schlather, Henner Simianer. MoBPS - Modular Breeding Program Simulator. G3 Genes|Genomes|Genetics, 2020; g3.401193.2020 DOI: 10.1534/g3.120.401193

Cite This Page:

University of Göttingen. "New software supports decision-making for breeding." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 12 May 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151946.htm>.
University of Göttingen. (2020, May 12). New software supports decision-making for breeding. ScienceDaily. Retrieved December 5, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151946.htm
University of Göttingen. "New software supports decision-making for breeding." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200512151946.htm (accessed December 5, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
Strange & Offbeat
 