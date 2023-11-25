New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Different outcomes by race/ethnicity among patients with COVID-19 and rheumatic disease

Date:
November 4, 2020
Source:
Wiley
Summary:
Among U.S. patients with rheumatic disease and COVID-19, racial/ethnic minorities had higher risks of needing to be hospitalized and put on ventilators, according to new research.
Among U.S. patients with rheumatic disease and COVID-19, racial/ethnic minorities had higher risks of needing to be hospitalized and put on ventilators. The findings come from an analysis published in Arthritis & Rheumatology.

The analysis included data on all U.S. patients with rheumatic disease and COVID-19 entered into the COVID-19 Global Rheumatology Alliance physician registry from March 24 to August 26, 2020. A total of 1,324 patients were included, of whom 36% were hospitalized and 6% died; 26% of hospitalized patients required mechanical ventilation.

Compared with white patients, Black, Latinx, and Asian patients had 2.74-, 1.71-, and 2.69-times higher odds, respectively, of being hospitalized. Latinx patients also had three-fold increased odds of requiring mechanical ventilation. No differences in mortality based on race/ethnicity were found.

"Similar to the general population, Black, Latinx, and Asian individuals with rheumatic diseases are more likely to experience severe outcomes of COVID-19. These data suggest that the current pandemic will further exacerbate the health disparities that already exist for many patients with rheumatic disease," said senior author Jinoos Yazdany, MD, MPH, of the University of California, San Francisco.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Wiley. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Milena A. Gianfrancesco, Liza A. Leykina, Zara Izadi, Tiffany Taylor, Jeffrey A. Sparks, Carly Harrison, Laura Trupin, Stephanie Rush, Gabriela Schmajuk, Patricia Katz, Lindsay Jacobsohn, Tiffany Y. Hsu, Kristin M. D'Silva, Naomi Serling‐Boyd, Rachel Wallwork, Derrick J. Todd, Suleman Bhana, Wendy Costello, Rebecca Grainger, Jonathan S. Hausmann, Jean W. Liew, Emily Sirotich, Paul Sufka, Zachary S. Wallace, Pedro M Machado, Philip C. Robinson, Jinoos Yazdany, Khurram Abbass, Christopher Adams, Kathleen Anthony, Byung Ban, Alison Bays, Cassandra Calabrese, Eduardo Cepeda, Kathryn Dao, Nicole Daver, Theodore Fields, Michael Guma, Ammar Haikal, Denise Hare, Melissa Harvey, Suneya Hogarty, Shraddha Jatwani, Arundathi Jayatilleke, Gilbert Kepecs, Arezou Khosroshahi, Adam Kilian, Neil Kramer, Concetta Lamore, Lilliam Miranda, Sushama Mody, Daric Mueller, Deborah Parks, Elliot Rosenstein, Eric Ruderman, Faizah Siddique, Caroline Siegel, Tamar Tanner, Tameka Webb‐Detiege, Leanna Wise, Karen Yeter, Kristen Young, JoAnn Zell. Race/ethnicity association with COVID‐19 outcomes in rheumatic disease: Data from the COVID‐19 Global Rheumatology Alliance Physician Registry. Arthritis & Rheumatology, 2020; DOI: 10.1002/art.41567

Cite This Page:

Wiley. "Different outcomes by race/ethnicity among patients with COVID-19 and rheumatic disease." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 4 November 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201104083022.htm>.
Wiley. (2020, November 4). Different outcomes by race/ethnicity among patients with COVID-19 and rheumatic disease. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 25, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201104083022.htm
Wiley. "Different outcomes by race/ethnicity among patients with COVID-19 and rheumatic disease." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201104083022.htm (accessed November 25, 2023).

