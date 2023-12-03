New! Sign up for our free email newsletter.
Connecting two classes of unconventional superconductors

November 11, 2020
Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids
The understanding of unconventional superconductivity is one of the most challenging and fascinating tasks of solid-state physics. Different classes of unconventional superconductors share that superconductivity emerges near a magnetic phase despite the underlying physics is different.
The understanding of unconventional superconductivity is one of the most challenging and fascinating tasks of solid-state physics. Different classes of unconventional superconductors share that superconductivity emerges near a magnetic phase despite the underlying physics is different. Two of these unconventional materials are the heavy-fermion and the iron-based superconductors.

Researcher from the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids applied large hydrostatic pressures to tiny single crystals of CeFeAsO, a non-superconducting parent compound to iron-based superconductors, using diamond anvil pressure cells. By electrical, magnetic and structural measurements they showed that upon increasing the applied pressure, the material characteristics change from that of an iron-pnictide material to that of a heavy-fermion metal.

Surprisingly, a narrow superconducting phase emerges in the boundary region between the typical iron-pnictide spin-density-wave magnetism and a Ce-based Kondo-regime. This suggests that the two major phenomena characterizing iron-pnictides and heavy-fermions, spin-density-wave magnetism and the Kondo-effect, work together to produce superconductivity in CeFeAsO.

This work is published in Physical Review Letters and has been selected by the editors to be a PRL Editors' Suggestion.

Materials provided by Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. K. Mydeen, A. Jesche, K. Meier-Kirchner, U. Schwarz, C. Geibel, H. Rosner, M. Nicklas. Electron Doping of the Iron-Arsenide Superconductor CeFeAsO Controlled by Hydrostatic Pressure. Physical Review Letters, 2020; 125 (20) DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.125.207001

Max Planck Institute for Chemical Physics of Solids. "Connecting two classes of unconventional superconductors." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 11 November 2020. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201111122844.htm>.
