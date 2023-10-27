New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
MRI frequently underestimates tumor size in prostate cancer

January 7, 2021
University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences
Improving imaging processes will lead to more successful treatments and help reduce morbidity in men with the disease.
A study led by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has found that magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, frequently underestimates the size of prostate tumors, potentially leading to undertreatment.

The study authors found that such underestimation occurs most often when the MRI-measured tumor size is small and the PI-RADS score, which is used to classify lesions in prostate MRI analysis, is low.

For prostate tumor treatments to be successful, both the MRI size measurement and PI-RADS score must be accurate because they allow physicians to determine precisely where tumors end and where the normal, healthy tissue surrounding them begins.

MRI is frequently used to diagnose and manage prostate cancer. It is also increasingly used as a means to map and guide delivery of new, highly focused therapies that use freezing (cryotherapy), ultrasound (HIFU) and heat (laser ablation) to destroy cancerous tissue in the prostate gland while sparing healthy tissue.

Researchers compared MRI-measured tumor size with actual tumor size after prostate removal in 441 men treated for prostate cancer.

Improving the ability to better predict ablation margins will allow for more successful treatments for men with prostate cancer and can help reduce the morbidity of prostate cancer treatment.

Materials provided by University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

  1. Aydin Pooli, David C. Johnson, Joseph Shirk, Daniela Markovic, Taylor Y. Sadun, Anthony E. Sisk, Amirhossein Mohammadian Bajgiran, Sohrab Afshari Mirak, Ely R. Felker, Alexa K Hughes, Steven S. Raman, Robert E. Reiter. Predicting Pathological Tumor Size in Prostate Cancer Based on Multiparametric Prostate Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Preoperative Findings. Journal of Urology, 2021; 205 (2): 444 DOI: 10.1097/JU.0000000000001389

