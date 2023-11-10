New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Using VR training to boost our sense of agency and improve motor control

Date:
January 21, 2021
Source:
Tohoku University
Summary:
Patients with motor dysfunctions are on the rise across Japan as its population continues to age. A researcher has developed a new method of rehabilitation using virtual reality to increase the sense of agency over our body and aid motor skills.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

With Japan's society rapidly aging, there has been a sharp increase in patients who experience motor dysfunctions. Rehabilitation is key to overcoming such ailments.

A researcher from Tohoku University has developed a new virtual reality (VR) based method that can benefit rehabilitation and sports training by increasing bodily awareness and?improving motor control.

His research was published in the Journal Scientific Report.

Not only can we see and touch our body, but we can sense it too. Our body is constantly firing off information to our brains that tell us where our limbs are in real-time. This process makes us aware of our body and gives us ownership over it. Meanwhile, our ability to control the movement and actions of our body parts voluntarily affords us agency over our body.

Ownership and agency are highly integrated and are related to our motor control. However, separating our sense of body ownership from our sense of agency has long evaded researchers, making it difficult to ascertain whether both ownership and agency truly affect motor control.

Professor Kazumichi Matsumiya from the Graduate School of Information Sciences at Tohoku University could isolate these two senses by using VR. Participants viewed a computer-generated hand, and Matsumiya independently measured their sense of ownership and agency over the hand.

"I found that motor control is improved when participants experienced a sense of agency over the artificial body, regardless of their sense of body ownership," said Matsumiya. "Our findings suggest that artificial manipulation of agency will enhance the effectiveness of rehabilitation and aid sports training techniques to improve overall motor control."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Tohoku University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Kazumichi Matsumiya. Awareness of voluntary action, rather than body ownership, improves motor control. Scientific Reports, 2021; 11 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-79910-x

Cite This Page:

Tohoku University. "Using VR training to boost our sense of agency and improve motor control." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 21 January 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121132127.htm>.
Tohoku University. (2021, January 21). Using VR training to boost our sense of agency and improve motor control. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 10, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121132127.htm
Tohoku University. "Using VR training to boost our sense of agency and improve motor control." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/01/210121132127.htm (accessed November 10, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 