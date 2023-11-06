New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Unlocking genetic clues behind aortic aneurysm

New study identifies a role of TCF7L2 in aortic aneurysm.

Date:
July 22, 2021
Source:
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan
Summary:
After examining nearly the entire human genome for genetic changes that increase risk of aneurysm, researchers discovered a new change in the genetic code of a transcription factor.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A new study increases knowledge of the genetics behind aortic aneurysm, a disease that can spark life-threatening events like aortic dissections and ruptures.

University of Michigan Health-led researchers compared blood samples from more than 1,300 people who had a thoracic aortic aneurysm with more than 18,000 control samples, in partnership with U-M's Cardiovascular Health Improvement Project and its Michigan Genomics Initiative.

"After examining nearly the entire human genome for genetic changes that increase risk of aneurysm, we discovered a new change in the genetic code of a transcription factor, which means it controls many other genes," explained co-corresponding author Cristen Willer, Ph.D., a professor of cardiovascular medicine, internal medicine, human genetics and computational medicine and bioinformatics at University of Michigan Health.

Then, Willer's team collaborated with Minerva Garcia-Barrio, Ph.D., an assistant professor of internal medicine, to examine the role this gene played in smooth muscle cells, a component of aorta.

"We examined this gene in human cells and discovered that the transcription factor we identified is a key factor that gives instructions to cells about when to die and replenish," said co-lead author Tanmoy Roychowdhury, Ph.D., a research fellow in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine.

The authors say future research might investigate whether slowing down this apoptosis, or cellular death, in aortic aneurysm could reduce the risk of a person experiencing an aortic dissection or rupture in the future.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan. Original written by Haley Otman. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Tanmoy Roychowdhury, Haocheng Lu, Whitney E. Hornsby, Bradley Crone, Gao T. Wang, Dong-chuan Guo, Anoop K. Sendamarai, Poornima Devineni, Maoxuan Lin, Wei Zhou, Sarah E. Graham, Brooke N. Wolford, Ida Surakka, Zhenguo Wang, Lin Chang, Jifeng Zhang, Michael Mathis, Chad M. Brummett, Tori L. Melendez, Michael J. Shea, Karen Meekyong Kim, G. Michael Deeb, Himanshu J. Patel, Jonathan Eliason, Kim A. Eagle, Bo Yang, Santhi K. Ganesh, Ben Brumpton, Bjørn Olav Åsvold, Anne Heidi Skogholt, Kristian Hveem, Saiju Pyarajan, Derek Klarin, Philip S. Tsao, Scott M. Damrauer, Suzanne M. Leal, Dianna M. Milewicz, Y. Eugene Chen, Minerva T. Garcia-Barrio, Cristen J. Willer. Regulatory variants in TCF7L2 are associated with thoracic aortic aneurysm. The American Journal of Human Genetics, 2021; DOI: 10.1016/j.ajhg.2021.06.016

Cite This Page:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan. "Unlocking genetic clues behind aortic aneurysm." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 22 July 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722113113.htm>.
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan. (2021, July 22). Unlocking genetic clues behind aortic aneurysm. ScienceDaily. Retrieved November 6, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722113113.htm
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan. "Unlocking genetic clues behind aortic aneurysm." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210722113113.htm (accessed November 6, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 