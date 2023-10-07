New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Vegetation declining on elephants' migration routes in Namibia

Date:
June 27, 2022
Source:
University of Eastern Finland
Summary:
A study based on extensive remote sensing data indicates that vegetation near the migration routes of elephants in Namibia has decreased. Human habitation and fences as well as artificial obstacles of other kinds affect the movements of wild animals, helping to accelerate the decline in vegetation.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A study based on extensive remote sensing data indicates that vegetation near the migration routes of elephants in Namibia has decreased. Human habitation and fences as well as artificial obstacles of other kinds affect the movements of wild animals, helping to accelerate the decline in vegetation. Meanwhile, increases in plant life were observed in areas where intensive farming and cattle grazing were practised.

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland and the University of Namibia used diverse remote sensing data to ascertain how elephants and other large herbivorous mammals affect vegetation and its structure in the Zambezi area in Namibia in 2002-2021. The study also evaluated the effects of human activity on vegetation and the movements of wild animals. The study was published in the scientific journal Sensor.

About 12,000 elephants now live in the Zambezi area. The number has increased nearly tenfold since 1989 when the size of the elephant population was less than 1,500 individuals. The study showed that the reduction of vegetation was greatest in areas with large elephant populations. Vegetation was affected most in the elephants' migration corridors in national parks and nature reserves.

"A deeper understanding of how wild animals affect the vegetation offers tools for improving the management of wild animals and natural resources," says Professor Alfred Colpaert of the University of Eastern Finland.

Among other things, the study utilised MOJDIS satellite data, which is applicable for the examination of changes in the soil over a long period of time. More advanced geospatial methods were used in the analysis the time series materials which made it possible to distinguish between the degeneration of soil caused by human action and that which is caused by natural climatic factors.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of Eastern Finland. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Augustine-Moses Gaavwase Gbagir, Colgar Sisamu Sikopo, Kenneth Kamwi Matengu, Alfred Colpaert. Assessing the Impact of Wildlife on Vegetation Cover Change, Northeast Namibia, Based on MODIS Satellite Imagery (2002–2021). Sensors, 2022; 22 (11): 4006 DOI: 10.3390/s22114006

Cite This Page:

University of Eastern Finland. "Vegetation declining on elephants' migration routes in Namibia." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 27 June 2022. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220627100226.htm>.
University of Eastern Finland. (2022, June 27). Vegetation declining on elephants' migration routes in Namibia. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 7, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220627100226.htm
University of Eastern Finland. "Vegetation declining on elephants' migration routes in Namibia." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220627100226.htm (accessed October 7, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES