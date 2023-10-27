New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Anti-rejection medication and immunotherapy kicks cancer and protects kidney transplants

Date:
July 18, 2022
Source:
University of South Australia
Summary:
Adding immunotherapy to standard anti-rejection medication could change the lives of thousands of kidney transplant patients with incurable cancer, as new research shows it can reduce this risk of organ rejection and eliminate cancer in a quarter of patients.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

Adding immunotherapy to standard anti-rejection medication could change the lives of thousands of kidney transplant patients with incurable cancer, as new research shows it can reduce this risk of organ rejection and eliminate cancer in a quarter of patients.

Conducted by researchers at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and the University of South Australia, the world-first study showed that a dual combination of transplant anti-rejection drugs and immune checkpoint inhibitors* not only reduced organ rejection rates to 12 per cent (from 40-50 per cent) but also eradicated cancer cells in 25 per cent of patients.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are drugs that block proteins called checkpoints. These checkpoints help keep immune responses from being too strong but can also keep T-cells from killing cancer cells. When these checkpoints are blocked, the T-cells can kill cancer cells more effectively.

UniSA researcher and renal specialist at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, Associate Professor Rob Carroll, says these findings are a gamechanger for kidney transplant patients with incurable cancer.

"Cancer is a leading cause of death in kidney transplant recipients with the rate of cancer being three-times higher in this group, than in the general population," Assoc Prof Carroll says.

"The terrible irony is that the immunosuppressants that patients must always take to stop their immune systems attacking their transplants, are also the medicines that stops the immune system getting rid of pre-cancer cells.

"To correct this imbalance, our study tested the efficacy of maintaining baseline anti-rejection drugs (to protect the transplant) and adding immune checkpoint inhibitors (to attack the cancer).

"The patients responded well with lower rates of organ rejection to 12 per cent, compared to previous reports and eliminating cancers cells in 25 per cent of patients.

"It's a massive advancement for kidney transplant patients; a whole new lease on life."

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by University of South Australia. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Robert P Carroll, Michael Boyer, Val Gebski, Bronwyn Hockley, Julie K Johnston, Svjetlana Kireta, Hsiang Tan, Anne Taylor, Kate Wyburn, John R Zalcberg. Immune checkpoint inhibitors in kidney transplant recipients: a multicentre, single-arm, phase 1 study. The Lancet Oncology, 2022; DOI: 10.1016/S1470-2045(22)00368-0

Cite This Page:

University of South Australia. "Anti-rejection medication and immunotherapy kicks cancer and protects kidney transplants." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 18 July 2022. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220718094435.htm>.
University of South Australia. (2022, July 18). Anti-rejection medication and immunotherapy kicks cancer and protects kidney transplants. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 27, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220718094435.htm
University of South Australia. "Anti-rejection medication and immunotherapy kicks cancer and protects kidney transplants." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220718094435.htm (accessed October 27, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 