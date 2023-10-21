New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
advertisement
Science News
from research organizations

Researchers build understanding of the virus universe using metatranscriptome mining

Date:
October 13, 2022
Source:
NIH/National Library of Medicine
Summary:
Researchers have discovered new RNA bacteriophages, viruses that attack bacteria, advancing understanding of virus evolution.
Share:
advertisement
FULL STORY

A team of researchers from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and collaborating academic research institutions have discovered new RNA bacteriophages, viruses that attack bacteria, advancing understanding of virus evolution. Findings were published in the journal Cell.

Viruses are considered the most numerous and diverse biological entities on Earth, and researchers have a limited understanding of them. The advent of metatranscriptomics -- that is, sequencing of the total RNA in a sample from a particular environment -- is helping researchers uncover important features of the Earth RNA virome. In this study, researchers identified a variety of novel viruses that provide insights into the diversity, host range and evolution of RNA viruses.

Researchers mined more than 5,150 diverse metatranscriptomes from existing repositories and uncovered 2.5 million RNA virus derived sequences. This expansion corresponds to a five-fold increase of known RNA virus diversity. According to study authors, many of the discovered viruses are truly novel, being only distantly related to previously known viruses. Two groups of the most unusual viruses form potential new phyla and others are classified into numerous new classes and orders.

"The most notable discovery is the dramatic increase in the number and diversity of viruses infecting bacteria that are shown to account for a much greater fraction of RNA viruses than we previously thought," said Eugene. V. Koonin, PhD, a co-author of the study and senior investigator in the Computational Biology Branch of NLM's Intramural Research Program.

According to study authors, the vast collection of new RNA virus genomes provides insight into RNA virus evolution and should serve as a major resource for RNA virology.

advertisement

Story Source:

Materials provided by NIH/National Library of Medicine. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Uri Neri, Yuri I. Wolf, Simon Roux, Antonio Pedro Camargo, Benjamin Lee, Darius Kazlauskas, I. Min Chen, Natalia Ivanova, Lisa Zeigler Allen, David Paez-Espino, Donald A. Bryant, Devaki Bhaya, Mart Krupovic, Valerian V. Dolja, Nikos C. Kyrpides, Eugene V. Koonin, Uri Gophna, Adrienne B. Narrowe, Alexander J. Probst, Alexander Sczyrba, Annegret Kohler, Armand Séguin, Ashley Shade, Barbara J. Campbell, Björn D. Lindahl, Brandi Kiel Reese, Breanna M. Roque, Chris DeRito, Colin Averill, Daniel Cullen, David A.C. Beck, David A. Walsh, David M. Ward, Dongying Wu, Emiley Eloe-Fadrosh, Eoin L. Brodie, Erica B. Young, Erik A. Lilleskov, Federico J. Castillo, Francis M. Martin, Gary R. LeCleir, Graeme T. Attwood, Hinsby Cadillo-Quiroz, Holly M. Simon, Ian Hewson, Igor V. Grigoriev, James M. Tiedje, Janet K. Jansson, Janey Lee, Jean S. VanderGheynst, Jeff Dangl, Jeff S. Bowman, Jeffrey L. Blanchard, Jennifer L. Bowen, Jiangbing Xu, Jillian F. Banfield, Jody W. Deming, Joel E. Kostka, John M. Gladden, Josephine Z. Rapp, Joshua Sharpe, Katherine D. McMahon, Kathleen K. Treseder, Kay D. Bidle, Kelly C. Wrighton, Kimberlee Thamatrakoln, Klaus Nusslein, Laura K. Meredith, Lucia Ramirez, Marc Buee, Marcel Huntemann, Marina G. Kalyuzhnaya, Mark P. Waldrop, Matthew B. Sullivan, Matthew O. Schrenk, Matthias Hess, Michael A. Vega, Michelle A. O’Malley, Monica Medina, Naomi E. Gilbert, Nathalie Delherbe, Olivia U. Mason, Paul Dijkstra, Peter F. Chuckran, Petr Baldrian, Philippe Constant, Ramunas Stepanauskas, Rebecca A. Daly, Regina Lamendella, Robert J. Gruninger, Robert M. McKay, Samuel Hylander, Sarah L. Lebeis, Sarah P. Esser, Silvia G. Acinas, Steven S. Wilhelm, Steven W. Singer, Susannah S. Tringe, Tanja Woyke, T.B.K. Reddy, Terrence H. Bell, Thomas Mock, Tim McAllister, Vera Thiel, Vincent J. Denef, Wen-Tso Liu, Willm Martens-Habbena, Xiao-Jun Allen Liu, Zachary S. Cooper, Zhong Wang. Expansion of the global RNA virome reveals diverse clades of bacteriophages. Cell, 2022; 185 (21): 4023 DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2022.08.023

Cite This Page:

NIH/National Library of Medicine. "Researchers build understanding of the virus universe using metatranscriptome mining." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 13 October 2022. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221013145630.htm>.
NIH/National Library of Medicine. (2022, October 13). Researchers build understanding of the virus universe using metatranscriptome mining. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 21, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221013145630.htm
NIH/National Library of Medicine. "Researchers build understanding of the virus universe using metatranscriptome mining." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/10/221013145630.htm (accessed October 21, 2023).

Explore More
from ScienceDaily
RELATED STORIES
this hour
this week
advertisement
Strange & Offbeat
 