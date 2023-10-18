New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Realtime monitoring with a wearable device reveals IBS-related changes

Sympathetic nervous system, involved in pathogenesis, active pre- and post-defecation

January 12, 2023
Osaka Metropolitan University
A research group recorded the autonomic nervous system activity in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and healthy subjects using a wearable device and a proprietary smartphone application to record daily life events such as defecation and sleep. As a result, they found that sympathetic nervous system activity was activated in IBS patients from 2 minutes before defecation and continued until 9 minutes after defecation. Further research is expected to improve the quality of life of IBS patients and elucidate the pathophysiology.
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a difficult disease to treat, characterized by chronic abdominal pain related to bowel movements, of which there are four types: diarrheal, constipation, mixed, and unclassifiable. Patients with IBS report a reduction in quality of life and experiences of social discomfort, as they are forced to restrict their activity, such as work or travel, because of the sudden and unpredictable need to use the bathroom. While there have been studies of IBS-related abnormalities in the autonomic nervous system based on 24-hour electrocardiogram measurement, until now none of them examined changes in the autonomic nervous system during bowel movements.

Associate Professor Fumio Tanaka and his research group at the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Medicine recorded the autonomic nervous system activity of IBS patients and healthy subjects using a wearable device and tracked activities such as defecation and sleep. As a result, they found that unlike healthy subjects, the sympathetic nervous system of IBS patients was activated 2 minutes before defecation and persisted until 9 minutes after defecation. Furthermore, the activation of the sympathetic nervous system was found to be associated with greater abdominal pain and lower quality of life. The research results were published online in PLOS ONE on December 9, 2022.

"This research is characterized by the fact that autonomic nervous system functions are measured using a clothing-type wearable device, and that lifestyle events such as defecation and abdominal symptoms are input simultaneously in real time, using a smartphone application originally developed by our group. As a result, autonomic nervous system activity during defecation was accurately evaluated. We hope that further research will improve the quality of life of IBS patients and help elucidate the pathophysiology," Professor Tanaka concluded.

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University.

Journal Reference:

  Rieko Nakata, Fumio Tanaka, Noriaki Sugawara, Yuichi Kojima, Toshihisa Takeuchi, Masatsugu Shiba, Kazuhide Higuchi, Yasuhiro Fujiwara. Analysis of autonomic function during natural defecation in patients with irritable bowel syndrome using real-time recording with a wearable device. PLOS ONE, 2022; 17 (12): e0278922 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0278922

Osaka Metropolitan University. "Realtime monitoring with a wearable device reveals IBS-related changes." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 12 January 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230112090916.htm>.
Osaka Metropolitan University. (2023, January 12). Realtime monitoring with a wearable device reveals IBS-related changes. ScienceDaily. Retrieved October 17, 2023 from www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230112090916.htm
Osaka Metropolitan University. "Realtime monitoring with a wearable device reveals IBS-related changes." ScienceDaily. www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/01/230112090916.htm (accessed October 17, 2023).

