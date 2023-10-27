New! Stay informed with our free email newsletter.
Science News
from research organizations

Recovering rare earth elements in environmental water

Date:
April 14, 2023
Source:
Osaka Metropolitan University
Summary:
A research group has succeeded in selectively recovering trace rare earth elements in synthetic seawater and environmental water, such as hot spring water, using baker's yeast with a phosphate group added. The phosphorylated yeast is expected to be utilized as a material for recovering useful metals and removing toxic metals, thereby contributing to the realization of a metal resource-circulating society.
The demand for precious metals and rare earths is expected to continue increasing in the future. Due to limited production areas, recycling from precision equipment and recovering from seawater and hot spring water are needed to ensure a stable supply.

A research group led by Professor Masayuki Azuma and Associate Professor Yoshihiro Ojima of the Osaka Metropolitan University Graduate School of Engineering has successfully developed an adsorbent material that can selectively recover rare earth elements (REEs) using environmentally friendly and inexpensive baker's yeast and trimetaphosphate, which is used as a food additive.

The research group conducted experiments using synthetic seawater and hot spring water to evaluate the performance of this material in a real environment. As a result, it was confirmed that the material can selectively adsorb REEs even when using hot spring water with an REE concentration of several to several tens of ppb (?g/L) and a very high content of other components.

"This new technology is expected to contribute to the realization of a metal resource-circulating society and a safe society through environmental purification. In the future, we will continue to conduct experiments on a variety of environmental water with the aim of establishing a system capable of treating large quantities of metal resources through continuous operation," said Professor Azuma.

Story Source:

Materials provided by Osaka Metropolitan University. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Journal Reference:

  1. Maya Kihara, Yoshihiro Ojima, Masayuki Azuma. Adsorption of rare earth ions from synthetic seawater and hot spring water using phosphorylated yeast. Environmental Technology & Innovation, 2023; 30: 103093 DOI: 10.1016/j.eti.2023.103093

Cite This Page:

Osaka Metropolitan University. "Recovering rare earth elements in environmental water." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 14 April 2023. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/04/230414201903.htm>.
