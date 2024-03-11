Rock weathering and climate: Low-relief mountain ranges are largest carbon sinks

For many hundreds of millions of years, the average temperature at the surface of the Earth has varied by not much more than 20° Celsius, facilitating life on our planet. To maintain such stable temperatures, Earth appears to have a 'thermostat' that regulates the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide over geological timescales, influencing global temperatures. The erosion and weathering of rocks are important parts of this 'thermostat.' A team led by LMU geologist Aaron Bufe and Niels Hovius from the German Research Centre for Geosciences has now modeled the influence of these processes on carbon in the atmosphere. Their surprising result: CO 2 capture through weathering reactions is highest in low-relief mountain ranges with moderate erosion rates and not where erosion rates are fastest.

Weathering occurs where rock is exposed to water and wind. "When silicates weather, carbon is removed from the atmosphere and later precipitated as calcium carbonate. By contrast, weathering of other phases -- such as carbonates and sulfides or organic carbon contained in rocks -- releases CO 2 . These reactions are typically much faster than silicate weathering," says Hovius. "As a consequence, the impact of mountain building on the carbon cycle is complex."

Weathering model shows common mechanisms

To address this complexity, the researchers used a weathering model to analyze fluxes of sulfide, carbonate, and silicate weathering in a number of targeted study regions -- such as Taiwan and New Zealand -- with large ranges in erosion rates. "We discovered similar behaviors in all locations, pointing to common mechanisms," says Bufe.

Further modelling showed that the relationship between erosion and CO 2 -fluxes is not linear, but that CO 2 capture from weathering peaks at an erosion rate of approximately 0.1 millimeters per year. When rates are lower or higher, less CO 2 is sequestered and CO 2 may even be released into the atmosphere. "High erosion rates like in Taiwan or the Himalayas push weathering into being a CO 2 source, because silicate weathering stops increasing with erosion rates at some point, whereas the weathering of carbonates and sulfides increases further," explains Bufe.