Tapping excess heat from a camp stove for charging power

While camping is a great opportunity to unplug and connect with nature, it's hard not to rely on some sort of technology -- cellphones, radios, lanterns, and portable chargers are all useful tools to bring along while exploring the wilderness. Research by Lixian Guo at the University of Canterbury may make it possible to keep all those devices powered with another piece of equipment you're likely to bring with you while exploring the great outdoors: camping stoves.

Guo's work focuses on using the excess heat produced by camping stoves to create a thermoacoustic engine (TAE). TAEs convert thermal energy into acoustic energy. This acoustic energy can then be transformed into mechanical or electrical energy. When optimized, these engines can generate power ranging from tens to thousands of watts, depending on their size.

Guo will present work on a mathematical model of a portable outdoor waste heat-driven engine Wednesday, Nov. 20, as part of the virtual 187th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, running Nov. 18-22, 2024.

The researchers' work includes simulations and analyses of experimental data from waste heat produced by common camping gas stoves, aiming to design a compact outdoor TAE capable of efficiently collecting waste heat.

Guo has emphasized the versatility of this technology.

"We have considered its potential for camping, backpacking, and emergency situations, as it can operate with any heat source, including residual heat from combustion or solar energy."

The ultimate aim of this research is to establish a foundation for more efficient energy conversion devices, with significant applications in aviation, marine engineering, and industrial waste heat recovery. By effectively harnessing waste heat, TAEs can play a vital role in promoting sustainable energy practices across different sectors.

Guo acknowledges the challenges inherent in this research but views it as a chance to expand upon their work.

"Naturally, there are challenges in this research, particularly concerning stability and energy loss. These challenges also present opportunities for deeper exploration."

As researchers continue to refine thermoacoustic technology, the implications for energy efficiency and sustainability are profound, offering exciting possibilities for the future.

"In the 1990s, the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the United States conducted many fascinating studies on thermoacoustic engines, using them to recover waste heat from ships to power refrigeration systems for storing ice cream. I hope my research can lay the foundation for the development of more efficient energy conversion devices in the future," Guo said.