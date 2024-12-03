Cosmetic dermatology in the digital age

Driven by rapid advances in technology and the ever-growing influence of the digital landscape, the art of caring for the physical body and the digital world are becoming increasingly intertwined. The field of cosmetic dermatology is no exception.

"The marriage of innovation, social media and telehealth consultations has changed how patients perceive and seek beauty and how they engage with dermatologists," says

corresponding author Neelam Vashi, MD, associate professor of dermatology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. "Technology should serve as a means of empowerment, that celebrates individuality and authenticity, not distortion."

Her editorial in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, explores how dermatologists must learn to harness the power of technology while upholding the core values of safety, ethics and patient satisfaction.

Vashi, who also directs the Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Center at Boston Medical Center, describes how technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality and high-resolution imaging are powerful tools that are pushing the boundaries of what physicians can offer their patients in cosmetic dermatology. While these tools empower patients by offering a tangible, visual sense of what they could potentially expect, she stresses that they are not without challenges. "While AI can generate recommendations based on an enormous amount of data in seconds, it cannot fully account for the complexity and unpredictability of human skin and response to treatment."

Vashi also addresses the "social media effect" which she describes as a double-edged sword. Even though social media makes information and personal experiences related to cosmetic dermatology treatments easily accessible to social media users, Vashi points out that influencers without background expertise promote skincare products or cosmetic procedures, dispensing unqualified skin advice that can potentially be harmful.

While access to care has expanded through telemedicine, Vashi warns that dermatologists must be wary of the limitations of virtual consultations. She believes some conditions, consultations, and procedures require in-person appointments to ensure safety and accuracy. "Relying solely on virtual tools misses valuable information that can only be obtained by seeing the patient in person. It is the responsibility of dermatologists to balance the convenience of telehealth with the necessity of in-person exams to ensure the patient's safety and cosmetic goals are best met," Vashi says.

As both cosmetic dermatology information and procedures become more accessible in the digital age, the need for greater awareness, patient education and regulation become more necessary. According to Vashi, cosmetic dermatologists have an important role to play in educating patients about the risks associated with self-administered treatments and unregulated services sold online. "Dermatologists should emphasize and recommend receiving procedures from licensed professionals who adhere to safety standards and ethical guidelines. On an institutional level, dermatologists should advocate for strong regulatory oversight of digital platforms to minimize misinformation and ensure patient safety."

Vashi concludes her editorial by addressing the relationship between digital beauty standards and mental health and self-esteem. "Supporting our patients and understanding the effects of social media on their psyche is vital. The digital age and all its powerful tools must be the center of further research so that we may not only better utilize it, but also uphold ethical standards and foster a healthy relationship with beauty in the digital age."