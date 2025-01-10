Scientists identify genes driving cancer spread

Cancer metastasis -- the spread of cancer to other organs -- is the leading cause of death among cancer patients. Researchers have now uncovered a "genetic signature" of 177 genes shared across multiple cancer types that drives this deadly process.

"Through our research, we have uncovered critical pan-cancer drivers of metastasis that not only enhance our understanding of cancer progression but also pave the way for innovative therapeutic strategies," says Professor Vijay Tiwari from the Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Southern Denmark, who led the study.

Among the findings are two key genes:

SP1, which accelerates metastasis.

KLF5, which helps suppress it.

The discovery of these shared genetic drivers -- applicable to cancers from the lungs to the liver -- challenges the long-held belief that metastasis mechanisms vary greatly between cancer types.

This so-called "pan-cancer" perspective offers a powerful opportunity to develop treatments effective for many cancer patients, regardless of their specific diagnosis.

New hope for earlier diagnosis and treatment

One of the most promising aspects of the study is its ability to predict a patient's risk of metastasis. By analyzing the 177-gene signature in a tumor, the researchers could identify whether the cancer is likely to spread and intervene earlier.

"This could save lives, particularly for patients whose cancers are detected before they metastasize to critical organs. In these cases, new treatments -- such as repurposed drugs identified in the study -- could disrupt the metastasis process before it becomes life-threatening," Vijay Tiwari explains.

For example, the research highlights Vorinostat, an existing FDA-approved drug, as a potential therapy to block metastasis.

"Repurposing approved drugs could make these treatments available to patients much sooner than if entirely new medications were developed."

Ryan Lusby from Queens University Belfast is the study's first author and heemphasizes the potential impact:

"It is remarkable to uncover common principles of metastasis across different cancers and then use this information to identify biomarkers of metastasis and develop new drugs that can be applied to a wide range of cancers."

Why this matters to cancer patients

This discovery has far-reaching implications for cancer care:

Broader treatment options: Targeting shared genetic drivers could lead to therapies effective across multiple cancer types.Faster drug access: Repurposing existing medications could shorten the time it takes for new treatments to reach patients.

Personalized risk assessment: Using the gene signature, doctors could tailor treatments to a patient's specific risk of metastasis.

The findings also set the stage for a shift in how cancer is understood. Rather than focusing solely on the type of cancer, treatments may increasingly target shared genetic vulnerabilities, benefiting more patients than ever before.

Dr. Engin Demirdizen, a co-author of the study, highlights an intriguing finding:

-As metastasis progresses, tumour cells and the microenvironment engage in increasingly dynamic communication through WNT signaling, a process driven by the transcription factor SP1.

As Dr. Mohammed Inayatullah, a co-author of the study, notes:

"We are thrilled to showcase how genomics has empowered us to repurpose existing drugs for cancer therapy."

A breakthrough for families and society

For patients and their families, cancer metastasis often represents a turning point -- a moment when the disease becomes far harder to treat and more devastating in its impact.

By understanding and targeting the genetic triggers behind metastasis, this research offers a lifeline: longer, healthier lives and a reduction in the emotional and financial burdens of advanced cancer.

Method Behind the Discovery

Purpose: Analyzed over 200 tumors from six different cancer types to uncover universal genetic drivers of metastasis and develop tools for better diagnosis and treatment.

Technique: Researchers used advanced single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) to study individual cancer cells from both metastatic and non-metastatic tumors.

Findings: Identified a 177-gene signature common to metastasis across cancers.

Experiments: Research was conducted in the lab and in animal models. Key genes, SP1 (promotes metastasis) and KLF5 (suppresses metastasis), were tested by disrupting their function in these models.

Software and Medicine: Advanced computational tools identified existing drugs, such as Vorinostat, as potential therapies to block metastasis.

This method represents a crucial step toward future cancer treatments, but the findings have not yet been tested in humans.