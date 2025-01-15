Genetic risks for age-related macular degeneration

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which affects about 200 million people worldwide and can result in legal blindness, impairs an area of the eye (retina) used for reading, driving and many other critical daily tasks.

A new study of large existing patient datasets indicates genetic and demographic factors that increase the risk for developing AMD.

In the study, recently published in Nature Genetics, a team of scientists worked with the Million Veteran Program (MVP) of the VA Office of Research and Development, a large biobank of veterans recruited at more than 60 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers nationally, to examine demographic, lifestyle, clinical and genetic risk profiles for AMD.

Their study focusedon more than 287,000 veterans enrolled in MVP and integrated findings with results from several other independent biobanks to define the largest study of genetic risk for AMD and the first to include populations of diverse ancestry.

"An important aspect of our study is the inclusion of veterans of African or Hispanic ancestry in the MVP -- groups that have not been well-studied in prior genetic studies of AMD," said Sudha Iyengar, a professor and vice chair of research in the Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. "This diverse population is a unique resource to identify clues to develop therapeutics for AMD, a condition for which few effective treatments are available."

The collective human genome shared by all ancestral groups worldwide contains discrete signatures for higher AMD risk in those of European descent, compared to those of African or Hispanic ancestry.

"By increasing the size of the study population," Sudha said, "the research provided additional information to identify genetic markers with more modest but potentially important biological contributions to the likelihood that an individual will -- or won't -- develop AMD. The study also found an increased number of genes linked to AMD, from 34 that were identified previously, to 60."

They also confirmed earlier beliefs that a history of smoking or alcohol use increases the likelihood of developing AMD. Although about 90% of the MVP are male enrollees, the researchers were able to confirm prior observations that women are more susceptible to AMD than men.

Sudha co-led the research with the late Robert Igo Jr., Dana Crawford and Jessica Cooke Bailey at the School of Medicine. They collaborated with Neal Peachey, associate chief of staff for research of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System and professor of ophthalmic research at Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute. The work was supported by grants to Peachey from the VA Office of Research and Development.

The study involved scientists from several VA medical centers, including Bryan Gorman and Saiju Pyarajan (both from VA Boston Healthcare System), Christopher Halladay and Wun-Shieh Wu (both from Providence VA Medical Center) and Pannos Roussos and Georgios Vodulakis (both from Mt. Sinai and Bronx VA), "who played key roles in integrating data from multiple health systems, cohorts and data types to create new knowledge of AMD biology," Sudha said.