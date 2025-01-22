Neuromorphic semiconductor chip that learns and corrects itself?

Existing computer systems have separate data processing and storage devices, making them inefficient for processing complex data like AI. A KAIST research team has developed a memristor-based integrated system similar to the way our brain processes information. It is now ready for application in various devices including smart security cameras, allowing them to recognize suspicious activity immediately without having to rely on remote cloud servers, and medical devices with which it can help analyze health data in real time.

KAIST (President Kwang Hyung Lee) announced on the 17th of January that the joint research team of Professor Shinhyun Choi and Professor Young-Gyu Yoon of the School of Electrical Engineering has developed a next-generation neuromorphic semiconductor-based ultra-small computing chip that can learn and correct errors on its own.

What is special about this computing chip is that it can learn and correct errors that occur due to non-ideal characteristics that were difficult to solve in existing neuromorphic devices. For example, when processing a video stream, the chip learns to automatically separate a moving object from the background, and it becomes better at this task over time.

This self-learning ability has been proven by achieving accuracy comparable to ideal computer simulations in real-time image processing. The research team's main achievement is that it has completed a system that is both reliable and practical, beyond the development of brain-like components.

The research team has developed the world's first memristor-based integrated system that can adapt to immediate environmental changes, and has presented an innovative solution that overcomes the limitations of existing technology.

At the heart of this innovation is a next-generation semiconductor device called a memristor*. The variable resistance characteristics of this device can replace the role of synapses in neural networks, and by utilizing it, data storage and computation can be performed simultaneously, just like our brain cells.

*Memristor: A compound word of memory and resistor, next-generation electrical device whose resistance value is determined by the amount and direction of charge that has flowed between the two terminals in the past.

The research team designed a highly reliable memristor that can precisely control resistance changes and developed an efficient system that excludes complex compensation processes through self-learning. This study is significant in that it experimentally verified the commercialization possibility of a next-generation neuromorphic semiconductor-based integrated system that supports real-time learning and inference.

This technology will revolutionize the way artificial intelligence is used in everyday devices, allowing AI tasks to be processed locally without relying on remote cloud servers, making them faster, more privacy-protected, and more energy-efficient.

"This system is like a smart workspace where everything is within arm's reach instead of having to go back and forth between desks and file cabinets," explained KAIST researchers Hakcheon Jeong and Seungjae Han, who led the development of this technology. "This is similar to the way our brain processes information, where everything is processed efficiently at once at one spot."

The research was conducted with Hakcheon Jeong and Seungjae Han, the students of Integrated Master's and Doctoral Program at KAIST School of Electrical Engineering being the co-first authors, the results of which was published online in the international academic journal, Nature Electronics, on January 8, 2025.

This research was supported by the Next-Generation Intelligent Semiconductor Technology Development Project, Excellent New Researcher Project and PIM AI Semiconductor Core Technology Development Project of the National Research Foundation of Korea, and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute Research and Development Support Project of the Institute of Information & communications Technology Planning & Evaluation.