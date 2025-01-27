Overlooking a low-hanging fruit in climate mitigation: Biochar is much better than its reputation

A new study shows biochar to be far more effective at long-term carbon storage than previously thought. The study reveals critical flaws in the models used by the IPCC and European climate policymakers.

Biochar -- a carbon-rich material produced by pyrolyzing biomass -- has long been recognized for its ability to improve soil health and sequester carbon. But its potential as a permanent CO 2 removal solution has been underestimated in conventional models. As a result, biochar has not been prioritized as a key tool in global and European climate strategies.

Now, a transformative new study led by Professor Hamed Sanei from Aarhus University and recently published in Biochar (Springer), challenges the outdated perceptions of biochar and reveals its enormous potential as a shovel-ready, long-term carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solution.

"Our study shows that biochar is not just a promising technology -- it is an essential one," said Professor Hamed Sanei, head of the Lithospheric Organic Carbon Lab at Aarhus University in Demark.

The research identifies significant shortcomings in the carbon modelling frameworks upon which the IPCC and European climate policies have relied, and it provides a path to fully unlock biochar's promise for climate mitigation.

"The previous models underestimated the stability of carbon stored in biochar. By correcting these inaccuracies, we can elevate biochar to its rightful place as a highly reliable carbon storage option."

This study builds on previous research by Hamed Sanei and Henrik Ingermann Petersen et. al., who last year showed that biochar can store carbon for millions of years. The new study highlights how current models used by the IPCC and other climate organizations fail to reflect this long-term stability accurately.

A revised narrative on biochar

The research, supported by Innovation Fund Denmark and the EU's NextGenerationEU program, documents how outdated assumptions have sidelined biochar in climate discussions.

By addressing these misconceptions, the study establishes a foundation for biochar to be recognized as an effective, scalable, and permanent carbon storage technology.

"Biochar has been a missed opportunity in the fight against climate change," said Professor Henrik Ingermann Petersen from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS), who also co-authored the new study. "Our work corrects the narrative and highlights biochar's exceptional capacity for long-term carbon storage. It's a ready-to-implement technology that can make an immediate impact."

Denmark as a frontrunner

Denmark in particular stands to benefit significantly from this research. As a leader in innovative climate initiatives, Denmark has already identified biochar as a critical component of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"This study provides policymakers and stakeholders with the tools they need to integrate biochar into carbon markets with confidence," said Professor Ondrej Masek from the University of Edinburgh, a co-author of the paper.

A call to action

The authors hope their findings will drive immediate action among policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers. With accurate models now available, supported by latest experimental findings, biochar and slow pyrolysis can take center stage as a trusted and scientifically validated solution for carbon dioxide removal.

"This isn't just a story about biochar -- it's about the future of carbon removal," said Professor David Chiaramonti from Politecnico di Torino. "By improving the accuracy of our models, we unlock the potential of technologies like biochar that are ready to scale today."