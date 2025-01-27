Vacations are good for employee well-being, and the effects are long lasting

If you're like many Americans, you probably didn't take all your vacation time this past year. Even if you did, it's highly likely you didn't fully unplug while off the clock.

But you might want to change that if you want to improve your health and well-being, according to a new review article from the University of Georgia.

The meta-analysis of 32 studies from nine countries suggests that not only are vacations more beneficial for boosting employee well-being than previously thought, but the positive effects of annual leave last much longer than the ride home from the airport.

"The theme of the paper is that vacations create longer-lasting benefits than previously thought," said Ryan Grant, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in psychology in UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences. "Job demands and job stress are on the rise. But people think that they can't take time off because they don't want to look bad or lose out on an opportunity for promotion.

"We think working more is better, but we actually perform better by taking care of ourselves. We need to break up these intense periods of work with intense periods of rest and recuperation."

Disengage from work on vacation for maximum well-being benefits

How you vacation makes a difference in how restorative your time off is, though.

The researchers found that employees who psychologically disengaged from work on their vacations saw the most improvement in their well-being.

"If you're not at work but you're thinking about work on vacation, you might as well be at the office," Grant said. "Vacations are one of the few opportunities we get to fully just disconnect from work."

Ideally, that means not answering emails, taking work calls or even thinking about the office.

Work up a sweat on your trip

The analysis also found that people who engaged in physical activities while on vacation experienced higher levels of well-being and restoration.

But that doesn't have to mean going for a marathon hike or sweat session on holiday.

"Basically anything that gets your heart rate up is a good option," Grant said.

"Plus, a lot of physical activities you're doing on vacation, like snorkeling for example, are physical. So they're giving you the physiological and mental health benefits. But they're also unique opportunities for these really positive experiences that you probably don't get in your everyday life."

Plan time before and after vacation to decompress

The review also suggests that longer vacations offer larger benefits for employees once they head back to work.

Although longer vacation stretches appear to be more beneficial, those getting back from extended trips can also experience a steeper decline in their well-being once they're back to reality.

That's why the periods right before and immediately after vacation are key.

Giving yourself time to pack and plan your trip ahead of time reduces stress and can help maximize well-being benefits. And incorporating a day or two off to reacclimate when you get home can ease the transition back into work mode, the researchers said.

Published in Journal of Applied Psychology, the meta-analysis was co-authored by Beth Buchanan, a late Ph.D. student in UGA's Department of Psychology, and Kristen Shockley, an adjunct associate professor in UGA's Department of Psychology and an associate professor at Auburn University.