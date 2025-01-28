Botanic Gardens must team up to save wild plants from extinction

A major study of botanic gardens around the world has revealed their struggles with one fundamental aim: to safeguard the world's most threatened plants from extinction.

Researchers analysed a century's worth of records -- from 1921 to 2021 -- from fifty botanic gardens and arboreta currently growing half a million plants, to see how the world's living plant collections have changed over time.

The results suggest that the world's living collections have collectively reached peak capacity, and that restrictions on wild plant collecting around the world are hampering efforts to gather plant diversity on the scale needed to study and protect it.

There is little evidence that institutions are managing to conserve threatened plants within collections, on a global scale, despite accelerating rates of elevated extinction risk. The findings imply that tackling the loss of biodiversity has not been prioritised across the world's botanic gardens as a collective -- a fact the researchers say must be urgently addressed.

Curator of Cambridge University Botanic Garden Professor Samuel Brockington, who led the work, said: "A concerted, collaborative effort across the world's botanic gardens is now needed to conserve a genetically diverse range of plants, and to make them available for research and future reintroduction into the wild."

In their report, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, the researchers say the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) has effectively halved the level at which plants are being collected from the wild, and also created obstacles to the international exchange of plants.

Brockington, who is also Professor of Evolution in the University of Cambridge's Department of Plant Sciences, said: "The impact of the Convention on Biological Diversity is a remarkable demonstration of the power and value of international agreements. But it seems to be preventing individual botanic gardens from working with many globally threatened plant species that we could help save from extinction."

Collective thinking

As much as 40% of the world's plant diversity is at elevated risk of extinction. Acceptance that individual collections have limited capacity to single-handedly prevent species extinction demands a rethink as to how they collaborate to store and safeguard diversity in living collections.

The researchers say it will be vital for the living collections to be considered as a 'meta-collection' in future: only by working closely together will the world's botanic gardens be able to hold the range of plants needed to make a meaningful contribution to conservation efforts. This will include sharing data and expertise and supporting the development of new collections in the global south, where much of the world's biodiversity is located.

The researchers point out that some individual institutions, like the Royal Botanic Gardens Edinburgh, have successfully targeted and measurably conserved threatened conifer species. Similarly, Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) has established numerous global conservation consortia. However, these initiatives are the exception.

Wild decline

Plants must be regularly replaced or propagated within living collections: the average lifetime of a specimen is just 15 years. But the team's analysis found that the number of wild-origin plants -- those collected in the wild -- in the collections peaked in 1993 and has been in decline ever since.

"It is certainly not getting any easier to sustain the diversity of our collections. This is especially true for wild-collected plants, and they're the most valuable for us in terms for supporting research, and in finding solutions to the twin challenges of climate change and global biodiversity loss," said Brockington.

Weather worries

As climate change alters growing conditions in different regions of the world, it will become more challenging for individual botanic gardens to continue to grow such a diverse range of species.

Brockington said: "Climate change affects our work directly by altering local weather conditions -- we've already seen record-breaking temperatures in

Cambridge in recent years. That's going to affect how well our plants survive, so we need to think rationally and collectively about the best locations to hold different species across the global network of living collections."

On 25 July 2019, Cambridge University Botanic Garden reached 38.70C -- the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK at that time.

Diversity is key

Genetic diversity is important when it comes to protecting plants at risk of extinction, because it allows for breeding populations of species that can adapt to future challenges. The more individual plants of a particular species in a collection, the greater the genetic diversity is likely to be.

The team says data from the International Conifer Conservation Programme, run by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, shows that living collections can make a valuable contribution to conservation efforts -- given the right resource and focus. By distributing threatened species across a network of safe sites, the trees are grown where they grow best, and as a whole they represent a strong sample of the genetic diversity of this important group.

Ethical collecting

Last year, Cambridge University Botanic Garden advertised for a new 'Expedition Botanist' to lead global plant-collection expeditions and contribute to vital conservation efforts.

Brockington says these expeditions remain vital to work to safeguard and study the world's plant species. He suggests that collaborative collecting work is possible, in a fair and ethical way, that builds equitable international partnerships.

The CBD is a global agreement, signed by 150 government leaders in 1992, dedicated to promoting sustainable development. It makes each country responsible for protecting its own biodiversity, and supports fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the use of that biodiversity.

There are 3,500 botanic gardens and arboreta worldwide. They exist so that scientists can study, conserve and provide access to the world's plants, as well as showcasing them to the public.

Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) is a charity whose purpose is to mobilise botanic gardens and engage partners in securing plant diversity for the wellbeing of people and the planet.