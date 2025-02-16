Study examines grief of zoo employees and volunteers across the US after animal losses

A collaboration of researchers from Colorado State University and Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance surveyed zoo employees and volunteers across the US about their experiences of burnout and grief related to zoo animal losses.

Their latest study has found that poor grief support in some US zoos leaves staff feeling limited empathy from leadership, burned out, and unable to openly express their grief after the death of an animal to which they had formed a close emotional bond.

The research, published in the journal Human-Animal Interactions, underscores the importance for zoos to prioritize the development of comprehensive grief-affirming policies, training for leadership, and greater access to mental health services.

Scientists also say -- to foster empathetic organizational cultures that support staff and volunteer wellbeing and effective animal care -- there is also a need to develop communication protocols for timely, compassionate responses to animal loss.

The researchers from Colorado State University and Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance surveyed 1,695 zoo professionals and volunteers across the US and analysed open-ended responses from 182 participants -- 135 animal care and health professionals, 12 volunteers, and 35 other staff.

Significant emotional strain due to animal losses

Dr Nichole Nageotte, author of the study adjunct instructor at Unity Environmental University, in the paper said, "Zoo professionals and volunteers frequently face significant emotional strain due to animal losses, yet structured organizational support for processing grief remains limited."

Participants working in organizations without supportive structures described experiences of loss that resulted in hurt, shame, guilt, or anxiety. Alternatively, participants from organizations with grief-affirming cultures held more positive views. In either case, participants provided concrete suggestions for ways that the zoo industry could be more supportive of staff.

Desire for a culture where they could openly ask for support

The researchers found that while several participants noted positive practices and recognized individuals within their organizations who provide safe spaces to discuss loss and grief, others expressed a desire for a culture where they could openly ask for support, take a moment to catch their breath, and have access to grief resources tailored to the needs of zoo professionals and volunteers.

The scientists said that many participants shared visions for policies and processes to create cultures that promoted better care leading up to animal's death or transfer and memorialization rituals.

Cultivate a continuing bond with animals no longer under their care

Zoo employees and volunteers desired opportunities for team members to take part in planning for a 'good death' or transfer. Specific examples allowed interested individuals the chance to say 'goodbye,' take photos, or gather samples of fur, feathers or paw/footprints, therefore enabling zoo professionals and volunteers to cultivate a continuing bond with animals no longer under their care.

The scientists say that to respond to requests for transparency following traumatic deaths, leaders could offer time and space for their teams to debrief about the events leading up to the death, while also allowing people time and space to process their feelings individually if desired.

The scientists offer a range of recommendations for an industry level response to help zoo management build supportive infrastructure and resources that enhance the wellbeing and retention of its workforce.

They say that an initial step could be the creation of a zoo animal grief special interest or advisory group that meets regularly to discuss industry grief culture, share resources, and promote self-compassion around loss.

Suggestions include the development of an online database of grief resources is created so that zoos can share best practice examples of memorial activities -- such as photos of meditation spaces -- and a directory of zoo counsellors and individuals interested in mentoring others experiencing zoo animal loss.